Enjoy more than handball at Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Berlin
The Men’s EHF EURO 2024 takes place from 10-28 January in Germany and offers handball fans from across the globe the perfect opportunity to visit Berlin. Not only to watch the matches and cheer for their favourite team, but also to fully enjoy their stay in the vibrant German capital.
With the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 coming to town from 11-16 January, a trip to Berlin becomes even more attractive than it already is.
Handball fans can prepare to see exciting preliminary round matches in the 14,800-capacity Mercedes Benz Arena as hosts Germany will play there (after the opening matchday in Düsseldorf); group A also includes France, North Macedonia, and Switzerland.
And Norway, Slovenia, Poland, and Faroe Islands in group D will also battle it out in Berlin for the coveted spots in the main round.
Tickets for the matches in Berlin are available here.
The teams advancing from those groups will continue their EHF EURO journey in Cologne (tickets) or in Hamburg (tickets).
A cosmopolitan city of culture, politics, media and science, Berlin has a lot to offer to keep handball fans entertained outside the arena. Its architecture, festivities, and nightlife are known worldwide, and visitors never run out of options – whatever they prefer the most.
Each to-do list for the city should include the famous Buddy Bears Berlin, who are celebrating their 20th anniversary in the German capital. The cheerful, colourful Buddy Bears – individually painted life-size sculptures – symbolise tolerance and international understanding, and stand for cosmopolitanism in Berlin and Germany.
So much more activities make it easy to turn Berlin into the perfect trip in January 2024:
- explore the Tiergarten with its cosy cafés and the beer garden
- stroll through the old town, including Spandau and Köpenick
- walk through the Arminiusmarkthalle to taste food from different cultures
- plan a day trip to Ludwigslust with a visit to the palace
- make a tour through the Stasi prison
- go shopping in Europe’s largest department store, KaDeWe
- admire the street art all around the city
- enjoy the best brunch or diner at Fredrick’s
- visit the Christmas Garden Berlin (until 14 January)
So, get your tickets for the Men's EHR EURO 2024 matches in Berlin here and be Willkommen in Berlin in January 2024!