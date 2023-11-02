Enjoy more than handball at Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Berlin

With the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 coming to town from 11-16 January, a trip to Berlin becomes even more attractive than it already is.

Handball fans can prepare to see exciting preliminary round matches in the 14,800-capacity Mercedes Benz Arena as hosts Germany will play there (after the opening matchday in Düsseldorf); group A also includes France, North Macedonia, and Switzerland.

And Norway, Slovenia, Poland, and Faroe Islands in group D will also battle it out in Berlin for the coveted spots in the main round.

Tickets for the matches in Berlin are available here.

The teams advancing from those groups will continue their EHF EURO journey in Cologne (tickets) or in Hamburg (tickets).

A cosmopolitan city of culture, politics, media and science, Berlin has a lot to offer to keep handball fans entertained outside the arena. Its architecture, festivities, and nightlife are known worldwide, and visitors never run out of options – whatever they prefer the most.

Each to-do list for the city should include the famous Buddy Bears Berlin, who are celebrating their 20th anniversary in the German capital. The cheerful, colourful Buddy Bears – individually painted life-size sculptures – symbolise tolerance and international understanding, and stand for cosmopolitanism in Berlin and Germany.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buddy Bear Berlin | Art with a message (@buddybear.berlin)

So much more activities make it easy to turn Berlin into the perfect trip in January 2024:

explore the Tiergarten with its cosy cafés and the beer garden

stroll through the old town, including Spandau and Köpenick

walk through the Arminiusmarkthalle to taste food from different cultures

plan a day trip to Ludwigslust with a visit to the palace

make a tour through the Stasi prison

go shopping in Europe’s largest department store, KaDeWe

admire the street art all around the city

enjoy the best brunch or diner at Fredrick’s

visit the Christmas Garden Berlin (until 14 January)

So, get your tickets for the Men's EHR EURO 2024 matches in Berlin here and be Willkommen in Berlin in January 2024!