Entrerrios: We beat Kiel, Kielce and Veszprém. Why not Barça?

2018 was a huge success, with a place in the final for Nantes, where they lost to Montpellier. Back then, Entrerrios was assistant coach to Thierry Anti. He was the best witness to see what had to be done ahead of the event and the recipe this time will more or less be the same.

“In 2018, we managed to get the players to focus on the court, on what was important, and to make them forget a little bit that, well, it’s the [EHF] FINAL4, you know. It is easier when you are the underdog in such a tournament because there are fewer expectations on your shoulders. If we manage to be as lucid this time as in 2018, we will have a chance.”

Even though, in Barça, Nantes drew one of the toughest opponents possible for their semi-final, the French side might still have a chance to progress, as their results in the group phase show. In Spain, they were defeated by only one goal, proving that everything is possible over the course of a match.