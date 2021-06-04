Vipers title success proves a big hit on TV and online

Vipers Kristiansand claimed their first DELO EHF Champions League title last weekend and did so in front of a global television audience.

The weekend of drama in Budapest was broadcast to all four corners of the world with 28 broadcasters televising the semi-finals and finals live.

Vipers’ run to the final certainly caught the imagination of fans in Norway, with the gold medal match catering for a high market share in the country.

10 million impressions recorded on social media

The DELO EHF FINAL4 was also a big hit on the EHF social media channels with video views of posted content reaching close to 1.5 million on Facebook and Instagram.

The total number of impressions on the same platforms topped 10 million, with almost one million fans reached on the EHF Champions League Facebook page and over half-a-million fans reached on Instagram.

Instagram reels proved to be particularly popular with an Ana Gros versus Stine Oftedal clip viewed almost 150,000 times and garnered 11,000 likes.

The digital coverage of the event was complemented with the brand-new Remote Fan Show which was launched on the EHF’s new Twitch channel.

The show had an exclusive program from Friday to Sunday, giving inside information of the event from official hotel and directly next to the playing court. As well as interviews with key players of the participating teams, there was expert analysis of the matches from three-time EHF Champions League Champion Anja Althaus and EHFTV commentator Chris O’Reilly.

EHF Marketing’s Miguel Mateo, Director Media Operations, said: “From being able to play in front of spectators, to enjoying a incredibly healthy numbers of viewers in key markets, the DELO EHF FINAL4 was a massive success.

“Together with the positive numbers of engagement across our digital platforms, this is yet another indication of the huge potential and interest in women’s handball.

“The digital coverage of the event across EHFTV, eurohandball.com and the EHF Champions League social media accounts played a big role in sharing the exciting conclusion to a fascinating season.”