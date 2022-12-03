Esbjerg beat Lokomotiva for third consecutive win

After a month's break, Team Esbjerg returned to the EHF Champions League women with a win, their third consecutive in the competition, leaving Lokomotiva at the bottom of group B without a point.

The Danish side have a problem with injuries and a couple of players were doubtful before travelling to Croatia. Even though having only 12 players in the squad, Jesper Jensen's team showed what experience and individual quality mean. Young Lokomotiva are gaining valuable experience in giving their best and are still dreaming of the first win in the EHF Champions League Women as they struggle in the top-tier competition.