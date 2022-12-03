New record powers Vipers’ win against Most

GROUP A

DHK Banik Most (CZE) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) 21:43 (15:20)

the Norwegian side beat their previous record for goals scored in a single match in the European premium competition, 42, set against IK Sävehof this January

Most registered their seventh loss in a row this season and their tenth in a row in the EHF Champions League Women, with no signs of stopping the rot due to their porous defence

the Czech side conceded over 40 goals once again, confirming their status as the team with the largest number of conceded goals this season in the European premier competition, an average of 41.2 goals per game

two Czech players, including the MVP of the last season’s EHF FINAL 4, Marketa Jerabkova, who featured for four years for Most, were at the top of the scoring list for Vipers, with Jerabkova and right wing Jana Knedlikova combining for 15 goals

putting 11 goals past her former team, Jerabkova jumped to third place in the top goal scorer standings this season, improving her overall tally to 49 goals

Excellent display fuels Vipers’ record

There was no rust to be seen at Vipers after a one-month break caused by the EHF EURO 2022, with the reigning champions delivering a monster second half against DHK Banik Most to clinch a straightforward win, their fifth of the season.

Sure, they might have conceded too many goals for their liking in the first part of the game, 15, but as soon as everything started to click, things got better and better. Goalkeeper Sofie Börjesson saved 11 of the first 15 shots she faced, for a save efficiency of 73.3%, while the attack delivered a well-rounded performance, with backs Marketa Jerabkova and Jamina Roberts combining for 19 goals, two fewer than the entire Most team. In total, Börjesson and Julie Poulsen saved 24 shots between them, stopping Most in their tracks.

Most conceded their seventh loss in a row, as they are looking increasingly unlikely to challenge for a place in the play-offs, while Vipers look stronger after some issues in the middle of this campaign, where they lost a game against Bietigheim.