Esbjerg celebrate first place with last-gasp draw against CSM

GROUP A

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 29:29 (15:16)

• there were five lead changes in the first half only, with Esbjerg taking a two-goal lead thrice, but CSM always bounced back

• after scoring eight goals in the previous game against Brest, Norwegian left back Kristine Breistol was once again in superb form for Esbjerg, putting eight goals past CSM

• Romanian back Cristina Neagu scored 10 times, jumping to the top of the goal scorer standings with 94 goals this season and improving her overall tally in the DELO EHF Champions League to 894 goals

• Esbjerg clinched a last-gasp draw, 29:29, through a converted penalty from Henny Reistad

• the Romanian side finished fifth in the group and will either face CSKA or Odense Handbold in the play-offs, while Esbjerg won the group with 24 points and progressed to the quarter-finals for the second time in history

Friendly faces can meet again

Esbjerg had already qualified for the quarter-finals, yet the game against CSM could have had its importance. If the Romanian side qualifies from the play-offs, where they will face either CSKA or Odense Handbold, the two sides will meet again in the quarter-finals.

Therefore, Esbjerg pulled no stops and duly delivered another efficient attacking performance, underlining once again their ambition to qualify for the DELO EHF FINAL4 for the first time in history.