EHF European League
Nantes suffer shock elimination with fourth loss
The reigning champions of the EHF European League Women suffered a shock exit after the group phase of the competition, with their fourth loss, 27:28, against MKS Zaglebie Lubin.
The loss meant that CS Minaur Baia Mare progressed to the quarter-finals, at the expense of the French champions.
GROUP B
Les Neptunes de Nantes (FRA) vs MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) 27:28 (12:14)
- facing a must-win situation, Nantes allowed Lubin a 91% shooting efficiency in the first 15 minutes, with the Polish side taking a strong 10:7 lead
- Nantes came back and tied the game in the start of the second half, 15:15, but Lubin used another 3:0 run to open a gap
- the French side had a one-goal lead with 90 seconds to go, but Lubin clinched the win with a surprise comeback
- Nantes’ top scorer in the group phase, right wing Nathalie Hagman, who had previously scored 26 goals, had another good outing, putting 10 past Lubin
- Lubin finished in fourth place, with three points, earning their first win of the season, while Nantes were third, with four points
New champion in the EHF European League Women
Last season, Nantes secured the title in the EHF European League Women losing only two times in the whole season. This time around, Nantes lost four times and their adventure was over way too early.
Their attack sputtered from the loss of Bruna de Paula, especially in defining moments where Nantes came short. This means that we will have a new champion in the EHF European League Women.
We are happy about the win. It's just sad that we cannot take the points earlier because we were really not so far away, and yeah, we are happy
Today, we did not put enough intensity, we did not put the intensity of a European League match necessary to play a team like Lubin. We said that this Polish team was going to come with pride to do something in their last game and that's exactly what happened. We weren't able to answer.