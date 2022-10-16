Esbjerg dominate against Metz
Four months after a third-place match at the EHF FINAL4, Team Esbjerg got their revenge against Metz Handball. The Danish team went all-in and despite having 14 players on the scoresheet and not having Nora Mork in the game, they had already overrun Metz in the first half. A strong defensive display by Rikke Poulsen backed by a well-coordinated defence left Metz powerless.
There was a sight of hope for Metz at the start of the second half. However, Esjberg quickly responded and held on to their win tightly until the end. Metz's unbeaten streak has come to an end, while also not being able to celebrate their third straight win over Esbjerg.
The Player of the Match of the Week award went to Henny Ella Reistad, who scored eight times out of 11 attempts, jumping to the top 4 in the goal scorer standings.
GROUP B
MOTW: Team Esbjerg (DEN) - Metz Handball (FRA) 35:28 (18:12)
- Esbjerg had a good opening, cruising early to a five-goal lead, mainly with help from goalkeeper Rikke Poulsen who was making Metz's attack desperate and good backcourt action by Henny Ella Reistad, Kristine Breistøl, and Mette Tranborg
- Metz's problems in the attack were clearly visible from the statistics, with an only 50 per cent shot efficiency, compared to Esjberg's 72 per cent in the first half
- the French side had a problem keeping up with the set pace as Esbjerg went on to have an eight-goal lead
- Metz found a way to stop their opponents for a short term, as they reduced the deficit to only three goals (17:20) ten minutes into the second half with Kristina Jörgensen's in-flight goal
- Kristine Breistøl and Henny Ella Reistad restored Esbjerg's six-goal lead, which was decisive for the end result
- Henny Ella Reistad was unstoppable with eight goals, delivering with ease in Match of the Week and earning the Player of the Match award
Strong backcourt action
Even though Esbjerg's win had a good stronghold in defence and saves by Rikke Poulsen's 18 saves at 41 per cent efficiency, Esbjerg's attack knew how to say thank you. They were unstoppable and were scoring from every position; however, two players stood out. Player of the Match Henny Ella Reistad scored seven times from the centre back position, as well as one from a penalty, and helped her teammates with four assists. Left back Kristine Breistøl was equally efficient with nine goals and another five assists, making the attack look effortless.
"I am quite happy with the victory. Metz have had a good start to the tournament, and they are a strong team, which can be seen by their results against Rapid Bucuresti and Györi. We knew it is a strong team, and that we had to get the win, in order to be among the top teams in the group
We did not play as we expected to before the match, but we have to stay focused on the next match of the tournament, cause in order to become champions, we have to win again and again and not dwell on this match