Esbjerg dominate against Metz

Four months after a third-place match at the EHF FINAL4, Team Esbjerg got their revenge against Metz Handball. The Danish team went all-in and despite having 14 players on the scoresheet and not having Nora Mork in the game, they had already overrun Metz in the first half. A strong defensive display by Rikke Poulsen backed by a well-coordinated defence left Metz powerless.

There was a sight of hope for Metz at the start of the second half. However, Esjberg quickly responded and held on to their win tightly until the end. Metz's unbeaten streak has come to an end, while also not being able to celebrate their third straight win over Esbjerg.

The Player of the Match of the Week award went to Henny Ella Reistad, who scored eight times out of 11 attempts, jumping to the top 4 in the goal scorer standings.