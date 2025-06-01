Axnér vs Axnér: Family feud for bronze in Budapest

Now, both teams are fighting to leave Budapest with at least something, and for the Axnér family it is clear — on the court there is no backing down. They go all-in.
“It's a new experience for both of us,” Tyra says. “Until now, we were always on the same team. After the match, I'll give him a hug — but on the court, we're opponents.”
It will be the first time Tyra Axnér plays against her father. For both of them, it's a new kind of milestone after the duo already shared some special memories together in the Swedish national team, where Tomas is the head coach and Tyra made her debut in 2022.
As every father, Tomas Axnér does not hide his pride in his daughter, but like his daughter, he is straightforward — this is about winning.
“My job is to win games for Team Esbjerg. That means preparing my players the best we can, and for every player in Metz, including Tyra. Of course I'm happy she is here, playing at the EHF FINAL4. But I will take her down — I have to. That is my job,” Tomas says while laughing.
Still, when Metz played their semi-final against Odense, a small part of him allowed the cheer to slip through as he was hoping she would be in the finals, thus not playing against him on Sunday.
“In this game between Odense and Metz, I could allow myself to cheer for her a little,” he said. “I hoped they would make it to the final.”