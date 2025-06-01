Axnér vs Axnér: Family feud for bronze in Budapest

Axnér vs Axnér: Family feud for bronze in Budapest

EHF / Danijela Vekić
01 June 2025, 10:30

The third-place match between Team Esbjerg and Metz Handball on Sunday marks a first in EHF FINAL4 Women history. For the first time, a father and his daughter will meet on the opposite sides of a match. Head coach Tomas Axnér will lead Esbjerg in the hunt for their second bronze medal, while left back Tyra Axnér will try to end Metz's season on a high. One family, same goal, but on different sides.

The EHF FINAL4 is the climax of the season. A place where legends are made, dreams come true, hearts are broken, and new pages of handball history are written. Cologne and Budapest have delivered unforgettable moments over the years, and just when you think you have seen it all, handball finds a new way to surprise.

A personal surprise, this time, involving the Swedish Axnér family. Esbjerg coach Tomas and Metz left back Tyra have already made history by becoming the first father-daughter duo to reach the EHF FINAL4 Women with different clubs.

A father and daughter competing at the same EHF FINAL4 is rare, anyway. The only time it happened before was 10 years ago, with Olga and Eduard Akopian — but they were with the same club.

But the Axnérs will be going head-to-head. And their face-off comes after a real heartbreak for both teams. Esbjerg lost their fourth straight semi-final, with Györi Audi ETO KC shattering their dream again by just one goal, 29:28.

And Metz, on the other hand, suffered an unlikely defeat, when they lost a seven-goal lead before going down in overtime against Odense Håndbold, 31:29.

It's a new experience for both of us. Until now, we were always on the same team. After the match, I'll give him a hug — but on the court, we're opponents.
Tyra Axnér
Left back, Metz Handball

Now, both teams are fighting to leave Budapest with at least something, and for the Axnér family it is clear — on the court there is no backing down. They go all-in.

“It's a new experience for both of us,” Tyra says. “Until now, we were always on the same team. After the match, I'll give him a hug — but on the court, we're opponents.”

It will be the first time Tyra Axnér plays against her father. For both of them, it's a new kind of milestone after the duo already shared some special memories together in the Swedish national team, where Tomas is the head coach and Tyra made her debut in 2022.

As every father, Tomas Axnér does not hide his pride in his daughter, but like his daughter, he is straightforward — this is about winning.

“My job is to win games for Team Esbjerg. That means preparing my players the best we can, and for every player in Metz, including Tyra. Of course I'm happy she is here, playing at the EHF FINAL4. But I will take her down — I have to. That is my job,” Tomas says while laughing.

Still, when Metz played their semi-final against Odense, a small part of him allowed the cheer to slip through as he was hoping she would be in the finals, thus not playing against him on Sunday.

“In this game between Odense and Metz, I could allow myself to cheer for her a little,” he said. “I hoped they would make it to the final.”

Lunde and Gjekstad give Odense's success a Norwegian flavour

