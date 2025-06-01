Axnér vs Axnér: Family feud for bronze in Budapest

The EHF FINAL4 is the climax of the season. A place where legends are made, dreams come true, hearts are broken, and new pages of handball history are written. Cologne and Budapest have delivered unforgettable moments over the years, and just when you think you have seen it all, handball finds a new way to surprise.

A personal surprise, this time, involving the Swedish Axnér family. Esbjerg coach Tomas and Metz left back Tyra have already made history by becoming the first father-daughter duo to reach the EHF FINAL4 Women with different clubs.

A father and daughter competing at the same EHF FINAL4 is rare, anyway. The only time it happened before was 10 years ago, with Olga and Eduard Akopian — but they were with the same club.

But the Axnérs will be going head-to-head. And their face-off comes after a real heartbreak for both teams. Esbjerg lost their fourth straight semi-final, with Györi Audi ETO KC shattering their dream again by just one goal, 29:28.

And Metz, on the other hand, suffered an unlikely defeat, when they lost a seven-goal lead before going down in overtime against Odense Håndbold, 31:29.