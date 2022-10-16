European champions win against world champions

EHF EURO CUP

Sweden vs Denmark 34:32 (17:17)

Two 3:0 runs helped Denmark to take the lead in the second half, after Sweden had thoroughly dominated the first part of the march between the reigning European champions and the reigning World champions. But once again, centre back Jim Gottfridsson took over for Sweden, as the hosts used their own 3:0 run to take over the game and never look back. While Mikkel Hansen was the top scorer of the match, with six goals, Denmark had to settle for a loss, their first in the EHF EURO Cup, while Sweden made big progress after their win against Germany. Whether they win the trophy or not, it is still to be seen, but their matches have been superb to watch, as they scored 71 goals combined against Denmark and Germany.

Unbelievable display from Albin Lagergren! Anticipating the pass, getting it up the court, and finishing behind the back! 😱#ehfeurocup2024 #heretoplay @hlandslaget pic.twitter.com/BgVnWoaXMO — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) October 16, 2022

Key stat: This was the second largest scoring match between the two sides, after the 35:34 Sweden win in the EHF EURO 2018 semi-final

Glenn Solberg, head coach: "I am really pleased with our performance today. In the first half we played very well in the defence and with a lot of of variety in the attack. We got a tough start in the second half and were three goals behind, but we really showed good morale when we turned it over and won."

Max Darj, line player of Sweden: "After the big loss last time it felt really good to win against the world champions this time. We played a really good game and managed to come out with the victory after being a couple of goals behind in the second half. It was also great to play in front of more than 10,000 spectators in the arena where will be back in January for the World Championships."