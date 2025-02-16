Esbjerg dominate MOTW to reach quarter-finals; Györ also through
Team Esbjerg won the all-Danish duel in the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 Match of the Week with an excellent performance by Henny Reistad and left Odense Håndbold without a direct quarter-final spot. Esbjerg were confident from start to finish, thus securing at least second spot in the group B.
The rematch of last season’s final did not bring much excitement as Györi Audi ETO KC were straightforward against HB Ludwigsburg, grabbing a quarter-final place with a 32:19 win. CSM Bucuresti secured their third position in the final standings of Group A with a 32:21 win against Storhamar Handball Elite.
It was a difficult game for us. We did a good first half, but in the second half I think we lacked some energy.
I feel good, because it was a game we won with a lot, and all players played. We knew that we would be number three in this group before the game, but still we showed that we wanted to step up in all the games we play, and I think especially in defence we did a really good job Also, Evelina played a very good match on goal. I am happy with most of the things we did.
First of all, it was a great atmosphere in the arena. It is always fun to play these kind of matches. I am extremely proud that we turned it around and we have been working hard on both tactical and emotional aspects.
It was a special week when you win with nine away and today lose with nine. I am very sorry for the home crowd. We need to make a better performance at home and when we invite to the party we have to be there.
Of course, I was very focused from the start, because I knew that Ludwigsburg are a tough opponent and could cause us a lot of problems. The great defence made it much easier for me in goal, the whole team was concentrated throughout. On behalf of the team, I would like to thank Per for the few days of rest, it meant a lot to us and we came back even hungrier and more motivated. I am proud of the team.
It is flattering that we still had a chance after 15 minutes, because after 10 minutes we were no longer in the game. Hatadou Sako’s saves and the defence of Győr basically killed the game. It is difficult to play against a team with top players and who are performing at their best. We did not find an antidote to the opponent’s game, but we have to move on, because we have an important league game against Dortmund on Wednesday.