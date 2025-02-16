Esbjerg dominate MOTW to reach quarter-finals; Györ also through

16 February 2025, 18:12

Team Esbjerg won the all-Danish duel in the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 Match of the Week with an excellent performance by Henny Reistad and left Odense Håndbold without a direct quarter-final spot. Esbjerg were confident from start to finish, thus securing at least second spot in the group B.

The rematch of last season’s final did not bring much excitement as Györi Audi ETO KC were straightforward against HB Ludwigsburg, grabbing a quarter-final place with a 32:19 win. CSM Bucuresti secured their third position in the final standings of Group A with a 32:21 win against Storhamar Handball Elite.

  • CSM Bucuresti celebrated their 90th victory in competition history, led by Crina Pintea (10 goals) and Cristina Neagu, whose seven goals raised her all-time tally to 1,207
  • Henny Reistad hit double digits for the seventh time this season, scoring 13 goals to lead Esbjerg past Odense in the Match of the Week and claimed the Player of the Match award
  • Esbjerg secured their direct spot in the quarter-final for the third time after succeeding the same in 2021/22 and 2023/24 season
  • Ludwigsburg's unbeaten run came to an end in Hungary as Györ dominated the game and confirmed their quarter-final spot as 10 out of 12 outfield players scored at least once
  • ahead of the game in GyörViktória Gyori-Lukács and Sandra Toft received their EHF Excellence Awards trophies, after being named in the team of the 2023/24 season

GROUP A

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 21:32 (11:14)

Storhamar missed an opportunity to seal their play-offs spot as CSM Bucuresti delivered a convincing away performance. The opening 25 minutes saw a tight battle where both sides had a hold on the lead. However, CSM began to assert control and powered ahead with the help of Crina Pintea, who finished the match with 10 goals. A late first-half surge saw the Romanian side grab a three-goal lead, which further expanded to seven early in the second half.

Despite Storhamar's backcourt efforts to mount a comeback, they could not find a solution for a remarkable Evelina Eriksson between CSM's posts, who racked up 10 saves at an incredible 53 per cent save efficiency. The 32:21 victory, their fourth consecutive in the competition, cemented CSM to a third-place finish in group A, while Storhamar will try to secure their progression in the last round as the contest between them and CS Gloria 2018 BN goes on.

 

It was a difficult game for us. We did a good first half, but in the second half I think we lacked some energy.
Endre Fintland
Assistant coach, Storhamar Handball Elite
I feel good, because it was a game we won with a lot, and all players played. We knew that we would be number three in this group before the game, but still we showed that we wanted to step up in all the games we play, and I think especially in defence we did a really good job Also, Evelina played a very good match on goal. I am happy with most of the things we did.
Helle Thomsen
Head coach, CSM Bucuresti

GROUP B

MOTW: Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 23:32 (11:16)

In a direct battle for second place in the group, Esbjerg managed to beat Odense for the second time this season, again by a nine goal difference and secured a quarter-final spot. Once again the combination of competition's top scorer Henny Reisted and the goalkeeper and MVP of the EHF EURO 2024, Anna Kristensen, was vital for Esbjerg's success. An early 4-0 run saw Esbjerg in a good position as Odense struggled defensively. Odense managed to narrow the gap by half-time as line player Maren Aardahl led the charge, but Esbjerg quickly came back up and galloped to a 20:13 lead mid second half. After securing a round 2 win with 39:30, Esbjerg celebrated another convincing victory against a well-known rival, avenging their 24:33 defeat from four days before in the domestic league.

 

First of all, it was a great atmosphere in the arena. It is always fun to play these kind of matches. I am extremely proud that we turned it around and we have been working hard on both tactical and emotional aspects.
Tomas Axnér
Head coach, Team Esbjerg
It was a special week when you win with nine away and today lose with nine. I am very sorry for the home crowd. We need to make a better performance at home and when we invite to the party we have to be there.
Ole Gjekstad
Head coach, Odense Håndbold

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs HB Ludwigsburg (GER) 32:19 (17:8)

Györ confirmed their quarter-final berth after stopping Ludwigsburg's five-match unbeaten run with a dominant win. The Hungarian side had a blistering start, leaving their opponents stunned. As Györ were building their advantage, Ludwigsburg managed to score just three goals in the first 18 minutes, which proved this would be a straightforward win for the home side. They found their attacking rhythm near the end of the first half and Johanna Bundsen also gave her share later on, but it was already too late to make anything of it. A total of 15 saves by Hatadou Sako, who was at 84 per cent at one point in the first 30 minutes, and six goals by Viktória Gyori-Lukács, ensured there was no doubt about Györ's superiority in this game, as they marched into the quarter-finals.

 

Of course, I was very focused from the start, because I knew that Ludwigsburg are a tough opponent and could cause us a lot of problems. The great defence made it much easier for me in goal, the whole team was concentrated throughout. On behalf of the team, I would like to thank Per for the few days of rest, it meant a lot to us and we came back even hungrier and more motivated. I am proud of the team.
Hatadou Sako
Goalkeeper, Győri Audi ETO KC
It is flattering that we still had a chance after 15 minutes, because after 10 minutes we were no longer in the game. Hatadou Sako’s saves and the defence of Győr basically killed the game. It is difficult to play against a team with top players and who are performing at their best. We did not find an antidote to the opponent’s game, but we have to move on, because we have an important league game against Dortmund on Wednesday.
Jakob Vestergaard
Head coach, HB Ludwigsburg
20250215 AEK MRK KRKA Sako
