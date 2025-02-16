Esbjerg dominate MOTW to reach quarter-finals; Györ also through

CSM Bucuresti celebrated their 90th victory in competition history, led by Crina Pintea (10 goals) and Cristina Neagu, whose seven goals raised her all-time tally to 1,207

Henny Reistad hit double digits for the seventh time this season, scoring 13 goals to lead Esbjerg past Odense in the Match of the Week and claimed the Player of the Match award

Esbjerg secured their direct spot in the quarter-final for the third time after succeeding the same in 2021/22 and 2023/24 season

Ludwigsburg's unbeaten run came to an end in Hungary as Györ dominated the game and confirmed their quarter-final spot as 10 out of 12 outfield players scored at least once

ahead of the game in Györ , Viktória Gyori-Lukács and Sandra Toft received their EHF Excellence Awards trophies, after being named in the team of the 2023/24 season

GROUP A

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 21:32 (11:14)

Storhamar missed an opportunity to seal their play-offs spot as CSM Bucuresti delivered a convincing away performance. The opening 25 minutes saw a tight battle where both sides had a hold on the lead. However, CSM began to assert control and powered ahead with the help of Crina Pintea, who finished the match with 10 goals. A late first-half surge saw the Romanian side grab a three-goal lead, which further expanded to seven early in the second half.

Despite Storhamar's backcourt efforts to mount a comeback, they could not find a solution for a remarkable Evelina Eriksson between CSM's posts, who racked up 10 saves at an incredible 53 per cent save efficiency. The 32:21 victory, their fourth consecutive in the competition, cemented CSM to a third-place finish in group A, while Storhamar will try to secure their progression in the last round as the contest between them and CS Gloria 2018 BN goes on.