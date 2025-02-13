Crucial matches expected in next-to-last round

Crucial matches expected in next-to-last round

EHF / Danijela Vekić & Adrian Costeiu
13 February 2025, 12:00

The EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 enters a decisive phase with the penultimate round. In group A, with play-off spots still up for grabs, Storhamar Handball Elite and CS Gloria 2018 BN will aim for crucial wins against CSM Bucuresti and the unbeaten Metz Handball, respectively. FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria are looking to continue their dominance against Podravka Vegeta, while Krim Mercator Ljubljana hope to extend their winning streak against Nykøbing Falster Håndbold.

The Danish derby in the MOTW between Team Esbjerg and Odense Håndbold will likely decide the quarter-finalists in group B of this season’s EHF Champions League Women, while Györi Audi ETO KC aim to extend their winning run against HB Ludwigsburg in the rematch of the last final.

GROUP A

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)
Saturday 15 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Podravka Vegeta are now on a two-game narrow loss streak after six unbeaten matches and are currently three points behind third-placed CSM, but secured a spot in the play-offs
  • FTC continued their dominance with a win against Storhamar Handball Elite in the previous round, while securing one of the top two positions leading directly to the quarter-finals already before that game
  • in round 2, the Hungarian side won 33:24 at home, with Orlane Kanor and Angela Malestien netting five times each
  • centre back Daria Dmitrieva is FTC's top scorer with 59 goals, while Matea Pletikosic netted one less (58) for the Croatian club
  • ahead of the game, FTC were convincing against Békéscsaba in the domestic league, while Podravka were fully focused on the European clash without a match in the national league

(Full Time) HC Podravka Vegeta CS Gloria 2018 BN (3)
The last home match of the group stage awaits us this weekend against the Hungarian team, who is truly the top of women's handball. I believe that if every player gives her all on the court, we can compete, as we have shown in th previous matches. We are looking forward to the match and expect as many spectators as possible.
Andrea Šimara
Left wing, HC Podravka Vegeta

CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU) vs Metz Handball (FRA)
Saturday 15 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Gloria are still in contention for the play-offs, but they will have a hard time securing it as they are now sitting in seventh place with six points, two less than Storhamar
  • Metz are still riding high on their 12-game unbeaten streak, making them the only team in the competition without a defeat this season
  • in their first encounter, Metz won 28:26 in France, but Gloria hope to surprise at home, as all their three wins this season were secured in Romania
  • Gloria's Renata De Arruda is still among the top goalkeepers of the competition, saving 96 times at 31.27 per cent save efficiency; she will have to stop Metz's line player Sarah Bouktit who scored 77 goals, bringing her to third place in the overall top scorers’ table
  • the French team are boasting the best attack in group A — 355 goals scored in 12 games or 29.58 goals per game on average

IMGL3676
It will be our last game at home in the group phase, but it has been such an experience to participate in the Champions League for the first time. We will keep fighting until the end because the chances to advance to the next stage are still alive. As long as we have a chance, we’ll never give up.
Renata De Arruda
Goalkeeper, CS Gloria 2018 BN

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO)
Saturday 15 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • with the previous round defeat against Metz, Nykøbing were eliminated from contention for a play-offs spot; on the other side Krim, with a win against Gloria, secured it
  • Krim's celebration against Gloria also marked the end of their seven consecutive losses in the EHF Champions League Women
  • Krim had no trouble against the Danish side in round 2, grabbing a convincing 35:25 win
  • Nykøbing's strongest link is line player Sofie Bardrum with 46 goals scored, while right back Ana Gros leads Krim's attack with 66 goals
  • Krim's right wing Jovanka Radicevic is still the second-best top scorer of all-time, now with her tally at 1,167 goals

UH10526
This week has certainly been easier than all the previous ones. Mentally, of course. After a string of defeats, we needed this win. Especially at this time, at the end of the group stage. Two rounds to go. We will give our best in both games. Both games are very important because we want to finish as high as we can.
Itana Grbic
Centre back, Krim Mercator Ljubljana

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)
Sunday 16 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Storhamar are currently sixth and in the play-offs, but their fate is still not sealed, as they need to aim for a win; CSM are in a good position to keep third place with a three-point gap and the tiebreaker held against Podravka Vegeta
  • Storhamar Handball Elite could not keep up with CSM in their first duel, as CSM secured a 32:28 win
  • CSM are on a three-game winning streak, with Cristina Neagu continuing to write history as the competition’s all-time top scorer — her tally now stands at 1,200 goals
  • with 62 goals scored, Anniken Obaidli is Storhamar's top scorer this season, while goalkeeper Eli Marie Raasok is among the competition's top three goalkeepers with 107 saves
  • CSM's centre back Elizabeth Omoregie is the competition's second-best scorer with 81 goals as she proved to be one of the crucial players for their attack — second-best offence in group A with 350 goals scored

09022025 CSMBUCURESTI RKPODRAVKAVEGETA (52)

GROUP B

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Buducnost (MNE)
Saturday, 15 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Brest are in the middle of a dry run, with three losses on the trot, as their last win was one month ago, against Rapid
  • Buducnost have the lowest number of goals scored in the competition so far, 280, the only side that has not scored 300 goals this season, 30 less than any other side in the competition
  • Brest still have the best attack in the EHF Champions League Women this season, with 391 goals scored, 20 more than any other team
  • Buducnost are last in the standings, with only three points, and are playing for their future in the competition, having two points less than Rapid, while Brest hold a one-point lead ahead of Ludwigsburg in the fourth place
  • Buducnost and Brest have met 11 times in history, with the French side taking five wins, including a 35:22 in the first match this season between the two clubs

20150209 Team Esbjerg Brest Bretagne Handball Brest Bretagne Coach
It's an important match for the rest of the competition. A win would allow us to finish in the top four of the group, which would be a good thing considering the group and what's to come. We're going to recover well from our big game on Wednesday before quickly concentrating on this match against Buducnost. We want to finish this group phase well, where we've been solid from the start. We've got two big points to pick up on Saturday.
Raphaëlle Tervel
Head coach, Brest Bretagne Handball

MOTW: Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)
Sunday, 16 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • this is a battle for the second place in the group, and a quarter-final berth, with Esbjerg holding a one-point lead ahead of Odense and two matches to go
  • Esbjerg’s Henny Reistad is the top scorer of the competition, having 105 goals, 24 more than any other player after 12 matches, with six games in double digits for the Norwegian star
  • Esbjerg have won seven of the last 10 mutual encounters in all competitions, but Odense beat Esbjerg twice this season in the Danish league, 30:29 and 33:24, with the latest win secured on Wednesday
  • Odense and Esbjerg are two of the most potent attacking teams this season, with Odense having the second-best attack in the EHF Champions League Women, 371 goals, and Esbjerg boasting a 359-goal tally
  • Esbjerg’s Anna Kristensen, the MVP of the EHF EURO 2024, is the second-best goalkeeper in terms of saves this season, with 110 shots stopped

190125 Rapid Odense 329
Normally we don't know our opponents that well as we do in Sunday's game. It can be an advantage and it can also be the opposite. But we know what we have to do when we meet Esbjerg and especially at home we have shown that we can beat them. It requires a disciplined game with very few mistakes.
Ole Gjekstad
Head coach, Odense Håndbold

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs HB Ludwigsburg (GER)
Sunday, 16 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the rematch of last season’s final can see Györ progress to the quarter-finals, as a draw would be enough for the group leaders to see a berth clinched
  • Ludwigsburg are on a five-match unbeaten run and can tie their best-ever record in the European premium competition, six matches, held between February and October 2023
  • with only 291 conceded goals so far in this season, Györ have the best defence in the competition, but Ludwigsburg (348 goals) have scored more times than the Hungarian side (336 goals)
  • the German side have clinched their play-offs spot, are unable to secure a quarter-finals berth, but will go head-to-head against Brest, who hold a one-point lead in the fourth place
  • Ludwigsburg have lost all six matches played against Györ, including the first match of the season, 31:26, in Germany

20250125 ETO BUDUCNOST Timeout E(1)
Ludwigsburg are in a really, really good shape. They actually outplayed Esbjerg for 30 minutes, where the home team saved the draw. But they played fantastic handball, also against Brest. They came without fear and also had a big lead in the first half and then they won the game. So I would like to say that Ludwigsburg right now are maybe the team in the best shape. They are dangerous in all positions.
Per Johansson
Head coach, Györi Audi ETO KC
090225 Mwol 0105 Marco Wolf

Photos © Niels Husted/NHC Foto (main), Raluca Malnasi & Marco Wolf (in-text)

EHF2020W 3.12 NOR POL 0055
