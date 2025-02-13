Crucial matches expected in next-to-last round

The EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 enters a decisive phase with the penultimate round. In group A, with play-off spots still up for grabs, Storhamar Handball Elite and CS Gloria 2018 BN will aim for crucial wins against CSM Bucuresti and the unbeaten Metz Handball, respectively. FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria are looking to continue their dominance against Podravka Vegeta, while Krim Mercator Ljubljana hope to extend their winning streak against Nykøbing Falster Håndbold.

The Danish derby in the MOTW between Team Esbjerg and Odense Håndbold will likely decide the quarter-finalists in group B of this season’s EHF Champions League Women, while Györi Audi ETO KC aim to extend their winning run against HB Ludwigsburg in the rematch of the last final.