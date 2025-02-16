Flames get the job done to secure quarter-finals; Bera Bera win in Paris

Flames get the job done to secure quarter-finals; Bera Bera win in Paris

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
16 February 2025, 17:50

HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames joined the likes of SCM Ramnicu Valcea, Ikast Håndbold and HSG Blomberg-Lippe as quarter-finalists after the German club successfully fended off Fredrikstad Ballklubb's challenge in Germany. Furthermore, the Flames celebrated making history and secured the top spot in group D ahead of the final round next week.

In the second match of the day in group D, Super Amara Bera Bera left France's capital with two points in the bag after defeating Paris 92 and now, the Spanish club sits in second place and in pole position to go to the quarter-finals ahead of Fredrikstad Ballklubb.

HIGHLIGHT MATCH

GROUP D

HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames (GER) vs Fredrikstad Ballklubb (NOR) 32:30 (19:16)

With the German club being the only one with a perfect record in the EHF European League's group stage, Fredrikstad Ballklubb provided a stern test, but HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames prevailed and continued their faultless run. Even though the hosts led throughout the match, Maja Eiberg Jørgensen & co. put pressure on the Flames and kept them on their toes until the final whistle, with the Norwegian centre back scoring nine goals and being the match's top scorer. However, Heike Ahlgrimm's squad displayed a more mature performance in the decisive moments and punished the opponents' technical errors (17), which decided the winner. Finally, Nina Engel was the Flames' top scorer with nine goals by her name as they celebrated getting another win and thus secured a place in the quarter-finals as the first-ranked team in group D.

 

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP D

Paris 92 (FRA) vs Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP) 27:33 (10:17)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250208 Flamesbensheim Fredrikstadballklubb Name 02
Lisa Schuster
20250208 Flamesbensheim Fredrikstadballklubb Name 14
Lisa Schuster
20250208 Flamesbensheim Fredrikstadballklubb Name 05
Lisa Schuster
20250208 Flamesbensheim Paris92 39
Lisa Schuster
20250208 Flamesbensheim Paris92 Agwunedu 60
Lisa Schuster
20250208 Flamesbensheim Paris92 Engel 61
Lisa Schuster
20250208 Flamesbensheim Paris92 Polsz 57
Lisa Schuster
F72P4227
Antonio BORGA
F72P4406
Antonio BORGA
F72P4412
Antonio BORGA
F72P4172
Antonio BORGA
F72P4367
Antonio BORGA
F72P4440
Antonio BORGA
F72P4522
Antonio BORGA
NEO0021
Previous Article Valcea, Ikast and Blomberg-Lippe all book quarter-final berths
5P9A1903 Dxo
Next Article Esbjerg dominate MOTW to reach quarter-finals; Györ also through

Latest news

More News