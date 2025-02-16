HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames joined the likes of SCM Ramnicu Valcea, Ikast Håndbold and HSG Blomberg-Lippe as quarter-finalists after the German club successfully fended off Fredrikstad Ballklubb's challenge in Germany. Furthermore, the Flames celebrated making history and secured the top spot in group D ahead of the final round next week.

In the second match of the day in group D, Super Amara Bera Bera left France's capital with two points in the bag after defeating Paris 92 and now, the Spanish club sits in second place and in pole position to go to the quarter-finals ahead of Fredrikstad Ballklubb.