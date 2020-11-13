Esbjerg face uphill battle in Match of the Week vs Rostov

This weekend, the DELO EHF Champions League Match of the Week visits Denmark, where Team Esbjerg host Rostov-Don for the reverse of their round 7 fixture.

The exclusive Match of the Week coverage sees the game day begin with the Breakfast for Champions series on the EHF Champions League Instagram page. As the day progresses, fans will be able to enjoy exclusive coverage across all EHF Champions League social media channels as well as the live blog on eurohandball.com.

As usual, the Match of the Week, and all other DELO EHF Champions League round 8 games, will be streamed live on EHFTV.com. Team Esbjerg and Rostov-Don throw off the battle for a vital two points in Esbjerg at 14:00 CET on Sunday.

Esbjerg target end of winless streak

The Russian side defeated Esbjerg 28:24 last Saturday and will now look to take the points away as they remain in hot pursuit of CSM Bucuresti on top of the group A table. Rostov are currently one point behind CSM, with nine points from a so-far undefeated season of four wins and one draw.

Esbjerg are in a very different position, fighting to climb the table rankings from their current position in sixth, where they just have the edge over Krim – both on three points – due to goal difference. Esbjerg started their season with a victory, but have not emerged as winners of any subsequent clash, with their round 5 draw versus Vipers standing out as the highlight of the last two months.

The teams therefore enter the Match of the Week in vastly different circumstances, and Rostov can surely expect to face a hungry Esbjerg side highly motivated to secure the critical home points from this encounter.