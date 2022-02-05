20220205

Esbjerg seal quarter-finals berth in style

EHF / Adrian Costeiu05 February 2022, 19:45

A shorthanded Team Esbjerg left no stone unturned with a strong display in the second half of their group A match in the DELO EHF Champions League against Buducnost BEMAX.

After recording a convincing 36:25 victory against their Montenegrin opponents, the Danish side are through to the quarter-finals of the competition.  

GROUP A
Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 25:36 (13:14)

  • despite missing key players like back Estavana Polman and line players Marit Malm Frafjord and Vilde Ingstad, Esbjerg clinched their eighth win in a row
  • Buducnost set a club record for losing the most games in a DELO EHF Champions League season — 11 — in their 25 participations
  • Esbjerg line player Kaja Kamp Nielsen had her best outing in a European club competition, scoring eight goals
  • Esbjerg have sealed first place in the group and home advantage in the second leg of the quarter-finals
  • the Danish side had their second best outing in terms of goals scored in a game in Europe's top competition, only one goal shy of the club record set in February 2021 against SG BBM Bietigheim

Records pile up in superb season for Esbjerg

For 30 minutes, Buducnost remained competitive against Esbjerg, who were eyeing their second appearance in the quarter-finals of the DELO EHF Champions League. But in Kaja Kamp Nielsen and Marit Røsberg Jacobsen, who combined for 15 goals, the Danish side had a superb pair of safe hands in the second half, when Esbjerg scored 22 times.

It was another dominating win for the Danish side, who have outscored their opponents by an average margin of eight goals in four games played in 2022. Esbjerg will now head to the quarter-finals, but they have already secured their best season in Europe's premier competition, recording 10 wins, after previously winning 17 games in three seasons.

20220205 WCL Bojana Popovic Quote
We prepared well in the last two weeks and played well in the first 30 minutes while there was strength, energy and focus in our game. In the second half, we made many technical mistakes and allowed the opponent to score easy goals.
Bojana Popovic
Head coach, Buducnost BEMAX
20220205 WCL Jesper Jensen Quote 2
I am proud of my players. We are a young club and with this victory we have secured the first place in the group, and it is a great success. That result gained significance when it is known that we achieved it against a great European club such as Buducnost, which is now led by legends such as Bojana Popovic and Maja Savic.
Jesper Jensen
Head coach, Team Esbjerg
20220205 CLW Buducnost Bemax Vs Team Esbjerg Gallery3
20220205 CLW Buducnost Bemax Vs Team Esbjerg Gallery2
20220205 CLW Buducnost Bemax Vs Team Esbjerg Gallery5
20220205 CLW Buducnost Bemax Vs Team Esbjerg Gallery4
20220205 CLW Buducnost Bemax Vs Team Esbjerg Gallery10
20220205 CLW Buducnost Bemax Vs Team Esbjerg Gallery11
20220205 CLW Buducnost Bemax Vs Team Esbjerg Gallery9
20220205 CLW Buducnost Bemax Vs Team Esbjerg Gallery8
20220205 CLW Buducnost Bemax Vs Team Esbjerg Gallery7
20220205 CLW Buducnost Bemax Vs Team Esbjerg Gallery6
20220205 CLW Buducnost Bemax Vs Team Esbjerg Gallery12
20220205 CLW Buducnost Bemax Vs Team Esbjerg Gallery1
20220205 WEL Valcea Chambray Gallery5
Previous Article Superb duo lift Valcea to third straight win
20220205 CLW Metz Vipers Gallery7
Next Article Metz end Vipers' winning run

Latest news

More News