Line player Asma Elghaoiu and left back Iryna Glibko combined for exactly half of SCM Ramnicu Valcea's goals – 16 – as the Romanian side defeated Chambray Touraine Handball, 32:27, in their group D match in the EHF European League Women on Saturday afternoon.

GROUP D

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) 32:27 (12:12)

as neither team could pull clear by more than two goals in the first half, the sides were level at the break

in the second half, Valcea enjoyed a 7:1 run between the 41st and 47th minutes, which lifted them to a 23:16 lead

Asma Elghaoui and Iryna Glibko scored eight goals each for Valcea, while Alexandra Lacrabere netted seven times for Chambray

this was Chambray's first away match in the group, after they had played all three previous games at home

Valcea have the maximum of six points after three matches, while third-placed Chambray stay on two points

Valcea edge closer to quarter-final

The Romanian team, who competed in the DELO EHF Champions League last season, were seen as one of the favourites in group D alongside Viborg HK, and so far Valcea have lived up to expectations.

With three wins in as many matches, they top the group and are very likely to progress to the quarter-finals, even if they still have to face Viborg twice.