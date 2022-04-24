Spain claimed a dominant victory in Sunday’s final EHF EURO 2022 qualifier, but as Hungary had beaten Slovakia earlier, second place was the best finish available.

Even so Jose Ignacio Prades’ team were fully motivated and continued their winning series against Portugal, their fifth victory in six EHF EURO 2022 qualification matches.

GROUP 5:

Spain vs Portugal 31:21 (14:11)

leading 6:5 was the last time Portugal led before the Portugal-born Alexandrina Barbosa drew Spain level

a 5:1 run to 10:6 boosted Spain, but didn’t shock Portugal, who stayed in touch on the scoreboard until the break

from the start of the second half, Spain increased the intensity to lead 20:13, helped by goals from Ona Vegue I Pena, who finished as leading scorer with seven, including the last four of the match

Portugal finish fourth with those four points from their victories against Slovakia

Portugal’s leading scorer was Bebiana Rodrigues, with seven goals

A flying save! And Las Guerreras are en route to a win in their final #ehfeuro2022 qualifiers game! @RFEBalonmano 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/A4pVBel0dK — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) April 24, 2022

One defeat that truly hurts

Spain were dominant in their EHF EURO 2022 campaign and had made a crucial step to finish on top of their group with a 30:28 home victory in the crucial double-header against Hungary. But they lost the second leg on home ground 27:30, and as both sides before and after won their respective matches, Hungary finished on top, equal on points with Spain.

As the Spanish side finished EHF EURO 2020 in ninth, they will be seeded in pot four at the draw event on Thursday in Ljubljana - which might mean a really tough preliminary round group.