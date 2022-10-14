The first round of the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers brought 16 home wins, with all of those teams now facing away ties in their quest to secure a berth at EHF EURO 2024.

There are plenty of interesting matches. Slovenia travel to Bosnia Herzegovina, while Serbia face Slovakia, a hungry side that conceded a painful 12-goal loss in the first round.

In the EHF EURO Cup, , Sweden and Denmark won their first matches and will now face each other in a Scandinavian derby, while Spain and Germany seek their first win when they face off in Jaen.