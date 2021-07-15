“European day of handball finals” celebrates the sport’s best

No less than five final matches will be streamed live on EHFTV, the EHF’s OTT platform, on Sunday 18 July, as the EHF contributes to the activities around the currently ongoing "International Handball Week".

The week from 12 to 18 July, organised by the International Handball Federation on the occasion of its 75-year anniversary, is a celebration of handball with content highlighting the history of the sport and the evolution of its various disciplines.

The European Handball Federation has therefore called 18 July the "European day of handball finals", putting the spotlight on beach handball as well as on some of the sport’s future stars.

On this day, five finals will be streamed live on EHFTV and this way made available for handball fans worldwide to watch.

The action starts in Celje, Slovenia at 14:30 (all times CEST) when the final of the Women’s 19 EHF EURO throws off.

When this match is over – provided there is no extra time –, head over to Varna as Europe’s finest beach handball players go for gold in Bulgaria.

The women’s final of the Beach Handball EURO is scheduled for 16:00 hrs, the men’s gold medal match starts at 17:00 hrs.

And as if this is not enough drama, there are two more handball finals happening, one in Italy, one in North Macedonia where the Women’s 19 EHF Championships are currently being played.

Both matches begin at 18:00 CEST.

The EHF invites everyone to join, watch and visit European handball and enjoy the "European day of handball finals".