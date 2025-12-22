Containing a comprehensive review of the achievements and challenges faced during the past year, as well as looking back at all the events organised at and from the new headquarters, the report focuses on all areas of the EHF's domain, both on and off the handball court.

The report covers a wide range of events, activities and milestones which took place over the past 12 months.

You can view and read the digital report HERE.

Celebrated in the report are the men's and women's club final events, the inaugural EHF Youth Club Trophy, EHF beach handball competitions at both club and national team level, many younger age category events that took place over the summer and new projects such as Her Playground, aimed at growing visibility of women's game.

Away from the court, the member federations of the European Handball Federation came together for the 17th EHF Congress, where Michael Wiederer was re-elected as EHF President. Several federations have signed the EHF Master Plan agreement, as well as the Cristensen Grassroots Charter, among other milestone moments.

Also, the EHF hosted the Men's and Women's Competitions Conferences, where the playing systems and other competition-related topics were discussed among all stakeholders, including active players and coaches.

Further details of this, and more from conferences, sponsor partnerships and campaigns can be found in the report.