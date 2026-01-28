RefCam debut brings new insights and content to European handball

The debut of the RefCam, a head-mounted camera system that provides a first-person view from the referees’ perspective, at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 will lift content production around the EHF’s flagship national team event to the next level.

Used for the first time at a European handball event, the RefCam, developed by German company Riedel Communications, will be implemented during the semi-finals and medal matches in Herning, Denmark, on 31 January and 1 February 2026.

While in an EHF-first the camera’s video signal will be made available live to the event’s TV world feed, the European Handball Federation will also use the footage in post-production to offer handball fans unique and immersive insights into the game.

Together with its refereeing partner DEKRA, who are supporting the project, the European Handball Federation will pair the recordings with the referees’ audio to provide fans with an even deeper understanding of how referees lead the game, communicate and interact.

The first clips, a prolongation of the established ‘Final Whistle’ series, will be already published on the EHF’s channels during the tournament.

"The RefCam brings fans closer to the action than ever before," said EHF Secretary Martin Hausleitner. "Its introduction underlines the EHF’s broader mission to embrace state-of-the-art broadcast technology and to continuously enhance the spectator experience, both in the arena and for millions of viewers worldwide."

The Men’s EHF EURO 2026 takes place from 15 January to 1 February 2026 in Denmark, Sweden and Norway. The final weekend will be played at Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning in front of 15,000 fans.

In March 2025, the European Handball Federation and DEKRA, the world's largest independent, non-listed expert organisation in the field of testing, inspection, and certification, have signed a partnership for the Men’s and Women’s EHF EURO 2026.

As part of the agreement, brokered by Infront, the EHF’s exclusive media and marketing partner, DEKRA has become the championships’ official referee partner.

Photo © Dejan Obretkovic