Men’s EHF EURO 2026 in numbers: from 0 to 53,586
The 17th edition of the Men’s EHF EURO is the second one organised by three countries, and the fourth that includes 24 teams. Defending champions France can equal record winners Sweden at five trophies. Co-hosts Denmark, who are also the Olympic and world champions, aim to complete their gold selection and to become European champions for the third time in history – and the first time since 2012.
Here are the most important facts and figures about the Men’s EHF EURO 2026.