0 EHF EURO 2026 participants are debutants; Italy, the Faroe Islands and Georgia have their second appearances at the final tournament.

1 host only has won gold at the Men’s EHF EURO so far: Sweden in 2002.

1 team — again Sweden — has managed to win the Men’s EHF EURO three times in a row: in 1998, 2000 and 2002. Spain were close to doing so, but lost the 2022 final by 27:26 against Sweden, after winning gold in 2018 and 2020.

1 person only is a Men’s EHF EURO champion both as player (2006, 2010) and coach (2024): France’s Guillaume Gille.

1 German became an EHF EURO top scorer: Thomas Knorr, father of current national team player Juri Knorr, netted 41 times in 1996 to top the rankings.

1 time — at the Men’s EHF EURO 2008 in Norway — three players shared the top scorer award: Ivano Balic (Croatia), Lars Christiansen (Denmark) and Nikola Karabatic (France), all with 44 goals, and all three representing the medalists. In 2024, Martim Costa (Portugal) and Mathias Gidsel (Denmark) were the top scorers with 54 goals each.