European Handball Federation builds new headquarter in Vienna

"Since its foundation in 1992, the EHF has been residing in Vienna, making it the only international team sports federation based in Austria," said EHF President Michael Wiederer. "With the new building, the EHF is once again underlining its close and long-term commitment to the city and the country."

The location of the new headquarter is the central Neu Marx area in Vienna's third district. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2023; as of late 2024, the ‘Home of Handball’ is expected to be the new home for currently more than 80 employees from more than 25 nations of the EHF and its subsidiary, EHF Marketing GmbH.

In addition to RPHI as developer and seller, the Vienna-based architects Burtscher-Durig ZT GmbH are involved in the implementation of the project as general planner.

With several meeting rooms including a lecture hall of more than 250 square metres and a TV studio, the new headquarter offers optimal conditions for the successful further development of European handball. The ‘Home of Handball’ will not only be a workplace, but also a meeting location for the European handball family as well as the venue for draws, international handball conferences and congresses.

The topic of sustainability was widely considered in the planning, with a photovoltaic system of 240 square metres being installed on the roof. The building is constructed with thermal component activation, which will have a positive effect on the indoor climate all year round.

"With the 'Home of Handball', we are creating a place for the future-oriented development of European handball with its more than 350 clubs and top competitions such as the EHF EUROs and the EHF Champions League," says EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner. "With RPHI, we have a competent and experienced project partner at our side, who has found the perfect location for us after a long search: close to Vienna’s city centre with very good connections to the international airport and in the immediate vicinity of a planned new indoor arena for more than 20,000 spectators."

"I am delighted that with the construction of the 'Home of Handball' we are now implementing the new heart of the Neu Marx site, which will lead to a long-term and sustainable revival of this district. The modern concept of thermal component activation creates a particularly pleasant working and indoor climate for EHF employees," says Karl-Maria Pfeffer, CEO of RPHI.

Image: Burtscher-Durig ZT GmbH