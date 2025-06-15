Gorenje continues long-term partnership with EHF Champions League

Gorenje, one of the leading European home appliance manufacturers and part of Hisense Europe, continues its long-term partnership with the Machineseeker EHF Champions League – and for the first time will also become a seasonal partner of the EHF Champions League Women.

The continuation and extension of the existing partnership was announced on Sunday at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne.

Having started their sponsorship in 2017 as regional partners of the men’s European topflight, Gorenje has played an ever increasing, active role in all areas of the competition.

A Premium Partner since 2022, Gorenje will now become Official Partner of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League as well as the EHF Champions League Women following the latest prolongation of their cooperation.

Gorenje will be present at all arenas and will be included in all marketing activities of the men’s and women’s editions of the EHF Champions League.

Already an advertising rights holder at the EHF FINAL4 Women in 2024 and 2025, Gorenje is further spreading its wings over the female competition and is eager to use this partnership to empower women’s sport.

Gorenje has proved to be a very engaging partner, also in digital areas. The brand gave its name to the ‘Breakfast for Champions’ (online key player interviews ahead of the Match of the Week through video calls during the pandemic period 2020-22), the Young Players to Watch in 2023/24, and the Top 5 Goals last season.

Known for their creative on-site activation of their sponsorship role, many fans who visited the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne through the years will recognise Gorenje from the giant tumble dryer challenge, the disco washing saloon, or the kitchen with personalised emoji masks.

David Szlezak, Managing Director EHF Marketing, says: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with such a long-standing partner like Gorenje. For the competition, it is a great achievement that Gorenje enlarges its cooperation to the EHF Champions League Women. The prolongation of our partnership underlines our commitment to develop both competitions further. We are very much looking forward to extending the promotion of our premium club competitions together with Gorenje.”

Alenka Potočnik Anžič, Marketing Director Hisense Europe, says: “We are proud to deepen our commitment to European handball by partnering with the most prestigious club competitions – now including the EHF Champions League Women. Supporting women in sport is an important cornerstone of our sponsorship strategy, and this partnership brings that vision to life. Gorenje has been a strong supporter of European national and club handball competitions for years, and this next chapter reinforces our enduring dedication to the sport, its athletes, and the vibrant communities that support them.”

Hanson Han, CEO of Hisense Europe / President of the Gorenje Division, Hisense Group Holdings, adds: “Sponsoring sport is a strategic investment that strengthens our brand and fuels business growth across Europe. Our enduring partnership with the European Handball Federation helps us connect meaningfully with consumers and reinforce trust in the Gorenje brand. We remain committed to our promise – simplifying everyday life with reliable, high-quality appliances – while ensuring Gorenje is a responsible and sustainable choice. Through energy-efficient innovation, ethical production, and impactful partnerships, we aim to create lasting value for our customers and the communities we serve.”