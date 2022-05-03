European Youth Olympic Festival draw takes place in Slovakia

On Wednesday 27 April in Banská Bystrica, Slovakia, the draw for the handball tournaments at the European Youth Olympic Festival 2022 took place at the Ministry of Fun.

Seven of the top eight nations from the W17 EHF EURO 2021 in Montenegro and the M19 EHF EURO 2021 in Croatia will participate alongside hosts Slovakia in tournaments for players born in 2005 and 2006.

At the draw event in Slovakia, the teams for each competition were seeded based on the ranking achieved at the aforementioned Younger Age Category events and then drawn into two groups of four.

The boys and girls handball competitions at the European Youth Olympic Festival will take place from 24 July 2022 to 30 July 2022.

European Youth Olympic Festival 2022

Boys competition

Group A: Germany, Slovenia, Portugal and Slovakia

Group B: Croatia, Spain, Denmark and Iceland

Girls competition

Group A: Hungary, Croatia, Romania and Slovakia

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Norway and Montenegro

Ranking of the participating nations at the M19 EHF EURO 2021

1st Germany

2nd Croatia

3rd Spain

4th Slovenia

5th Denmark

6th Portugal

8th Iceland

*DNP Slovakia

Ranking of the participating nations at the W17 EHF EURO 2021

1st Hungary

2nd Germany

4th Denmark

5th Croatia

6th Norway

7th Romania

8th Montenegro

15th Slovakia

*DNP = Did not participate