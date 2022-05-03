European Youth Olympic Festival draw takes place in Slovakia
On Wednesday 27 April in Banská Bystrica, Slovakia, the draw for the handball tournaments at the European Youth Olympic Festival 2022 took place at the Ministry of Fun.
Seven of the top eight nations from the W17 EHF EURO 2021 in Montenegro and the M19 EHF EURO 2021 in Croatia will participate alongside hosts Slovakia in tournaments for players born in 2005 and 2006.
At the draw event in Slovakia, the teams for each competition were seeded based on the ranking achieved at the aforementioned Younger Age Category events and then drawn into two groups of four.
The boys and girls handball competitions at the European Youth Olympic Festival will take place from 24 July 2022 to 30 July 2022.
European Youth Olympic Festival 2022
Boys competition
Group A: Germany, Slovenia, Portugal and Slovakia
Group B: Croatia, Spain, Denmark and Iceland
Girls competition
Group A: Hungary, Croatia, Romania and Slovakia
Group B: Germany, Denmark, Norway and Montenegro
Ranking of the participating nations at the M19 EHF EURO 2021
1st Germany
2nd Croatia
3rd Spain
4th Slovenia
5th Denmark
6th Portugal
8th Iceland
*DNP Slovakia
Ranking of the participating nations at the W17 EHF EURO 2021
1st Hungary
2nd Germany
4th Denmark
5th Croatia
6th Norway
7th Romania
8th Montenegro
15th Slovakia
*DNP = Did not participate