Eurosport seals exclusive coverage of VELUX EHF FINAL4 in Germany

Handball fans in Germany are in for a treat this December following the news that Eurosport will exclusively broadcast all four matches at the VELUX EHF FINAL4.

The broadcaster will show every single minute of action across the two days with the semi-finals on Monday 28 December first up.

Eurosport viewers in Germany will be able to tune in to the first semi between Barça and Paris Saint-Germain Handball at 18:00 CET and the second semi-final at 20:30 CET which features German side THW Kiel and Telekom Veszprém HC of Hungary.

Tuesday will be essential viewing as, after the 3/4 Placement match at 18:00, the winners of the EHF Champions League will be crowned after the final which throws off at 20:30 CET.

Miguel Mateo, Director Media Operations EHF Marketing, said: “We are glad to add Eurosport to the long list of TV Broadcasters which will offer the VELUX EHF FINAL4 around the world. Eurosport will permit us to reach the big handball community in Germany and give them a very special Christmas present to finish this complicated 2020 in the best way possible.”