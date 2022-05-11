Everything yet to be decided between Paris and Kiel
The Paris players' faces were quite smiling after the two teams left on a draw tonight. And you could understand it, as Paris were never ahead even once on the scoreboard. And given the first quarter of the game, Kiel could have had a better result.
But in the wake of an incredible Nédim Rémili, who scored eight overall, Paris managed to turn over an early five-goal deficit to come back and make the score even in the last minutes.
QUARTER-FINALS :
Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs THW Kiel (GER) 30:30 (14:16)
• after Kiel took an early five-goal advantage, making the most of their strong defence, Paris turned things around, pushing every ball and making things physical to come back within two at the break
• the second half saw both teams trading goals and even blows sometimes, with Kiel always in the driving seat but never managing to break away
• it was only in the dying seconds of the game that Paris made the score even, with Nédim Rémili scoring his eighth personal goal
• none of the two teams could take the upper hand in the money-time, with Sander Sagosen missing the last opportunity to give THW the win on a free-throw
• both sides will meet again next Thursday in Kiel
Nédim Rémili did not want to leave on a loss
Playing his last season in Paris before leaving for Kielce next summer, Nédim Rémili has been pretty vocal about his will to win the Champions League before departing. And tonight, the French right back proved his determination, scoring eight and basically taking all responsibilities in the second half. Without him, Paris might not have a chance to make it to Cologne still.
I’m very happy for my guys tonight. We played very good in our system. It’s very hard to describe this type of match and of atmosphere. We had to calm down. We expect a big battle in Kiel for the return leg next week.
Kiel played very well tonight, they were probably better than us. Sander Sangosen cause us a lot of problems tonight. He played very good. Now we have to forget about everything and be focused and the next game and think about the return leg in Kiel next week.