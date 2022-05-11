Everything yet to be decided between Paris and Kiel

QUARTER-FINALS :

Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs THW Kiel (GER) 30:30 (14:16)

• after Kiel took an early five-goal advantage, making the most of their strong defence, Paris turned things around, pushing every ball and making things physical to come back within two at the break

• the second half saw both teams trading goals and even blows sometimes, with Kiel always in the driving seat but never managing to break away

• it was only in the dying seconds of the game that Paris made the score even, with Nédim Rémili scoring his eighth personal goal

• none of the two teams could take the upper hand in the money-time, with Sander Sagosen missing the last opportunity to give THW the win on a free-throw

• both sides will meet again next Thursday in Kiel

Nédim Rémili did not want to leave on a loss

Playing his last season in Paris before leaving for Kielce next summer, Nédim Rémili has been pretty vocal about his will to win the Champions League before departing. And tonight, the French right back proved his determination, scoring eight and basically taking all responsibilities in the second half. Without him, Paris might not have a chance to make it to Cologne still.