Excellent start lifts FTC past Odense

Gábor Elek, head coach FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria: "In the last 3-4 days I saw that our performance on the court reached the expected speed. We had smaller injuries and players who were not in a perfect form. We had very good defence and when we were concentrated, then our attacks as well and Lekic had a key role in this match. In 7 against 6 we had problems, but we solved this in the second half. I am happy with our start, but it is a long way ahead."

Andrea Lekic, centre back FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria: "I am happy for the victory and proud of my team. It was a fantastic atmosphere here because of our supporters. With a good defence, we managed to keep Odense at 23 goals. We have to keep this form up."

Ulrik Kirkely, head coach Odense: "We did not play our own game and at our expected level. Respect for FTC, they put us under a full pressure in 60 minutes. In the first half it was a difficult start, but we played better after that. With the 7 against 6 we could come closer and tie at half-time. In the second half, we made too many individual mistakes and we lost. Overall, I am very disappointed."

Tonje Loseth, left back Odense: "I don’t know what else to add. We made many mistakes that gave FTC chances to score easy goals. We came here to play better than this, so I am disappointed."