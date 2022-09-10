Excellent start lifts FTC past Odense
Two evenly-matched sides clashed in the first match of the new season in the EHF Champions League Women and it was the hosts, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, who looked the better part, clinching a strong 27:23 win, in a match they dominated from start to finish.
GROUP A
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 27:23 (12:12)
- FTC started the new season with a bang, a 5:1 lead that prompted a time-out from Odense
- the Danish side bounced back thanks to an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Althea Reinhardt, who had nine saves for a 42.1% saving efficiency in the first half
- the hosts’ goalkeeper, Kinga Janurik, had a superb outing, with 12 saves for a 35% saving efficiency, constantly frustrating Odense throughout the match
- the Hungarian’s side top scorer from the previous season, right wing Angela Malestein, picked up where she left off, putting up an impressive outing, with seven goals
- former FTC back, Noemi Hafra, who played for the Hungarian side for six seasons, scored a single goal in her home coming, after signing for Odense this summer
FTC display strong start against hard opponent
Two weak starts of each half were Odense’s undoing in their first match of the season. Coach Ulrik Kirkely threw everything but the kitchen sink at the game, playing almost the whole game with an extra attacking player, replacing the goalkeeper with an outfield player, but failed to make important gains.
It might have had something to do with Odense’s shooting efficiency, 46%, which will not yield wins at this level, especially with wings like Ayaka Ikehara and Bo van Wetering missing clear shots, to boast only two goals behind them despite shooting eight times between them.
This current FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria team looks to be a totally different beast, with the added experience of Andrea Lekic, Zsuzsanna Tomori or Beatrice Edwige during this calendar year bringing a whole another dimension to Gábor Elek’s side. It is early, but FTC, barring any injuries, will surely contend for an EHF FINAL4 place, which would be their first-ever in the current format of the European premium competition.
Gábor Elek, head coach FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria: "In the last 3-4 days I saw that our performance on the court reached the expected speed. We had smaller injuries and players who were not in a perfect form. We had very good defence and when we were concentrated, then our attacks as well and Lekic had a key role in this match. In 7 against 6 we had problems, but we solved this in the second half. I am happy with our start, but it is a long way ahead."
Andrea Lekic, centre back FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria: "I am happy for the victory and proud of my team. It was a fantastic atmosphere here because of our supporters. With a good defence, we managed to keep Odense at 23 goals. We have to keep this form up."
Ulrik Kirkely, head coach Odense: "We did not play our own game and at our expected level. Respect for FTC, they put us under a full pressure in 60 minutes. In the first half it was a difficult start, but we played better after that. With the 7 against 6 we could come closer and tie at half-time. In the second half, we made too many individual mistakes and we lost. Overall, I am very disappointed."
Tonje Loseth, left back Odense: "I don’t know what else to add. We made many mistakes that gave FTC chances to score easy goals. We came here to play better than this, so I am disappointed."