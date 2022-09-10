Buducnost extend Kastamonu losing streak

Claus Mogensen, head coach Kastamonu: "I was not expecting a loss like this. This is the first game and now we will focus on next games that we will play."

Katarina Jezic, line player Kastamonu: "We are disappointed but we will keep our head up and focus on next games."

Maja Savic, assistant coach Buducnost: "We were not expecting a win like this in the first game. We wanted to enjoy this game and we played good. So the result came up like this. We are happy to start the Champions League with such a result."

Milena Raicevic, left back Buducnost: "Being an opponent against Kastamonu, where I had played last season, was emotional for me. I proved what kind of player I am. We were well prepared for this game and played good. I am happy that we won against Kastamonu which have more experience than us."