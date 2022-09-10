Buducnost extend Kastamonu losing streak
Kastamonu are still dreaming of their first EHF Champions League victory as Buducnost claimed two points in the first group B duel after a 40:27 win. Milena Raicevic was on fire and the Montenegrin team had a strong start and was on a high level throughout the match.
Head coach Bojana Popovic could afford to field a few young players to taste the top-tier competition, while the Turkish side was unsuccessfully fighting hard until the final buzzer to narrow the gap.
GROUP B
Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) - WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) 27:40 (13:20)
- Buducnost had a strong start backed by Armelle Attingré's saves but Kastamonu got back in the game mid-first half trailing by only three goals
- a goal-run of Milena Raicevic and Matea Pletikosic between the 19th to 26th minute allowed Buducnost to go on a break with a seven-goal lead and effectively decided the game
- Croatian Katarina Jezic scored eight times from as many attempts for the home team
- Kastamonu continue their negative CL streak, now at 15 lost matches in a row
Raicevic shines against her former club
A returnee to Buducnost, Milena Raicevic had a stellar performance against her former club, ending their hopes early in the match. After spending the 2021/22 season in Kastamonu, the Montenegrin star returned home to Buducnost. Team captain Raicevic showed her class and importance to the team with an exciting performance. She contributed to the team’s win with 13 goals, ten of them scored already in the first half and helped her teammates with assists and with a strong finish in the defence.
Claus Mogensen, head coach Kastamonu: "I was not expecting a loss like this. This is the first game and now we will focus on next games that we will play."
Katarina Jezic, line player Kastamonu: "We are disappointed but we will keep our head up and focus on next games."
Maja Savic, assistant coach Buducnost: "We were not expecting a win like this in the first game. We wanted to enjoy this game and we played good. So the result came up like this. We are happy to start the Champions League with such a result."
Milena Raicevic, left back Buducnost: "Being an opponent against Kastamonu, where I had played last season, was emotional for me. I proved what kind of player I am. We were well prepared for this game and played good. I am happy that we won against Kastamonu which have more experience than us."