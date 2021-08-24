Faroe Islands, Montenegro and Poland join the top tier in 2022

The European Handball Federation has confirmed the 16 nations which will compete in the Men’s 18 and Men’s 20 EHF EURO events in 2022.

This is based on the recently concluded Men’s 19 EHF EURO 2021 in Croatia and the three EHF Championship events in Bulgaria, Latvia and North Macedonia.

The teams ranked 1 to 13 at this month’s M19 EHF EURO will remain in the top tier for next summer’s events, while the teams ranked 14 to 16, Israel, Russia and Austria, will play in the EHF Championships.

The three winners of the M19 EHF Championships have qualified for the M18 EHF EURO in 2022 and at the same time to the M20 EHF EURO 2022. The teams are Faroe Islands, Montenegro and Poland.

Teams qualified for the Men’s 18 and Men’s 20 EHF EURO in 2022

Ranked 1-13 at the M19 EHF EURO in Croatia:

Germany

Croatia

Spain

Slovenia

Denmark

Portugal

Sweden

Iceland

Hungary

France

Norway

Italy

Serbia

Winners of the M19 EHF Championship in Bulgaria:

Faroe Islands

Winners of the M19 EHF Championship in Latvia:

Montenegro

Winners of the M19 EHF Championship in North Macedonia:

Poland