Faroe Islands, Montenegro and Poland join the top tier in 2022
The European Handball Federation has confirmed the 16 nations which will compete in the Men’s 18 and Men’s 20 EHF EURO events in 2022.
This is based on the recently concluded Men’s 19 EHF EURO 2021 in Croatia and the three EHF Championship events in Bulgaria, Latvia and North Macedonia.
The teams ranked 1 to 13 at this month’s M19 EHF EURO will remain in the top tier for next summer’s events, while the teams ranked 14 to 16, Israel, Russia and Austria, will play in the EHF Championships.
The three winners of the M19 EHF Championships have qualified for the M18 EHF EURO in 2022 and at the same time to the M20 EHF EURO 2022. The teams are Faroe Islands, Montenegro and Poland.
Teams qualified for the Men’s 18 and Men’s 20 EHF EURO in 2022
Ranked 1-13 at the M19 EHF EURO in Croatia:
Germany
Croatia
Spain
Slovenia
Denmark
Portugal
Sweden
Iceland
Hungary
France
Norway
Italy
Serbia
Winners of the M19 EHF Championship in Bulgaria:
Faroe Islands
Winners of the M19 EHF Championship in Latvia:
Montenegro
Winners of the M19 EHF Championship in North Macedonia:
Poland