Ferran Sole set to finally make his top-flight bow

The time has finally come for Ferran Sole to play in the EHF Champions League. The Spanish right wing had to wait longer than most players of his ability to take part in the biggest club competition in Europe.

Before joining Paris Saint-Germain this summer, he wore the jerseys of BM Granollers and FENIX Toulouse.

“I always aimed to play in a good league, the Champions League was never such a big goal for me. But then the opportunity to join Paris came, and of course, I am delighted to join one of the biggest clubs in Europe and to play in the Champions League,” he says.

Just reward

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old has already had the opportunity to rub shoulders with the best players on the continent as he won gold twice with the Spanish national team at the last two EHF EURO events.

But during the competition, he almost felt removed from some conversations. “My teammates were talking about the Champions League a lot and at some point, I thought that maybe I would never play it,” he says with a smile.

“I have played big games already and I feel like I am ready to start this new adventure, I am not the new kid on the block.”

Being such a high-level player, you would wonder why he waited so long until joining a top club, but his reasons are pretty simple.

“I did not want to join a team in a lower-level league just for the sake of playing in the Champions League. But I think I have had a steady progression, taking it step by step and, in my eyes, joining Paris Saint-Germain is a kind of reward for all the work I have put in so far,” says the right wing.

Dream move feels normal

His first days in the French capital have been relatively quiet, as he was welcomed by his new teammates.

“Joining such a team was a dream, but now it almost feels normal. We have been working really hard all summer to be ready from the get-go,” explains Sole.

And his first competitive outing in his new jersey will be in Wednesday’s Match of the Week against SG Flensburg-Handewitt.

“To me, it’s going to be very special of course, hearing the anthem and so on. I will try not to get lost in the emotions because the most important thing is to win this first game.”

Given that PSG were unable to play in round 1 and have yet to taste serious competition in six months, plus Flensburg’s hard-fought win over Kielce last week, you could expect a tight game.

“I would like a comfortable win, of course. But let us face it, I doubt it will happen. I would be happy with a last-second win too.”