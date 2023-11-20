Return phase starts as Paris take on Kolstad in MOTW

In group A, Pelister are yet to take a single point, and the Macedonian side will have another opportunity to get off the mark on Wednesday against Szeged. Leaders THW Kiel will be seeking revenge after Aalborg inflicted one of their worst defeats in recent times on them last week. Paris and Kolstad, currently neck-and-neck in the standings, will face each other in Match of the Week while Kielce will be looking for a home win against Zagreb.

In group B, the top duo Veszprém and Barça have home matches ahead against the bottom two; Celje and Plock, respectively. Defending champions Magdeburg travel to GOG, while Porto hope for revenge against Montpellier at home.

GROUP A

Aalborg Handbold (DEN) vs THW Kiel (GER)

Wednesday 22 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV