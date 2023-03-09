Finland end long wait for win; Serbia overthrow Norway

GROUP 2

Serbia vs Norway 25:24 (12:14)

Novi Sad was treated to a superb match between the two leading sides in group 2, with the game played entirely on a level footing and the result decided in the final second. The score was always close, but it was almost entirely Norway with the lead until the last quarter of the game. In the 18th minute, the Scandinavian side reached their clearest advantage, at 10:6.

After only leading the game in the opening minutes, Serbia finally took the upper hand with 15 minutes left on the clock, 20:19, but Norway back Sander Sagosen answered and a nail-biting ending followed. With three minutes to go, the score stood at 23:23 in the electric atmosphere, with Dejan Milosavljev (13 saves overall) giving the crowd plenty to cheer about thanks to his crunch-time saves. But ultimately Uros Borzas was the hero, as he scored the match winner with one second to go.

Serbia now sit on top of group 2 with maximum points and have extended their record winning streak in the competition to five games. They also extended their exceptional home record in the EHF EURO Qualifiers, which has seen only one loss in 24 games.

𝑼𝑵𝑩𝑬𝑳𝑰𝑬𝑽𝑨𝑩𝑳𝑬! 🥵 Uros Borzas with a buzzer beater for Serbia 🇷🇸 to defeat Norway and take the lead in group 2 🧨 @rssrbije #ehfeuro2024 #heretoplay pic.twitter.com/MABSgcgy5D — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) March 9, 2023

Finland vs Slovakia 30:27 (11:13)

Although it was a close match from the start, the lead was with Slovakia almost all the way from the opening minutes to the early stages of the second half. Finland returned from the break stronger and immediately levelled the game, before taking the advantage for the first time at 16:15 in the 38th minute thanks to Max Granlund’s third goal of eight overall. From there it was essentially the opposite scenario from the first half, with Finland creating a clearer lead and holding it to the buzzer.

The win was not only Finland’s first in the qualifiers, but their first against Slovakia and their first in EHF EURO Qualifiers since November 2016. That November 2016 victory in Austria was Finland’s only one in the 26 qualifier games played prior to Thursday night’s clash.