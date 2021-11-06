Finland-Georgia draw sets up decisive final day

An exciting draw between World Championship 2023 qualification group 2 hosts Finland and Georgia opened day two of action in Vantaa, before Estonia earned their first victory of the tournament, 34:22, against Great Britain.

The results of Saturday’s matches mean three teams are left in the running for the group’s two tickets to the next phase of qualification, as Great Britain can no longer progress, even if they gain points on Sunday.

Finland and Georgia end day two still on top of the group, with three points apiece, while Estonia are in third with two points.

The two berths in the next qualification stage will be decided on Sunday, with Finland opening the day against Great Britain before Estonia play Georgia. Group 1 also returns to action on Sunday. All matches will be streamed live on EHFTV.

GROUP 2

Finland vs Georgia 29:29 (15:18)

both teams took their turn with the advantage before a close finish, with Finland’s Max Granlund having the final say when he netted the equaliser with 68 seconds on the clock

powered by their top scorers Irakil Kbilashvili and Teimuraz Orjonikidze, who combined for 15 goals in the match, Georgia opened a three-goal lead in the first 30 minutes

Finland quickly levelled the game then took the upper hand in the second period, leading 24:20 then 25:21, but let their four-goal lead slip for a tight race to the buzzer

Georgia are missing one of their leading stars, 20-year-old Giorgi Tskhovrebadze — top scorer of the Men’s IHF/EHF Trophy 2021 won by Georgia — due to injury

Estonia vs Great Britain 34:22 (20:10)