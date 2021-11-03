Turkey and Greece take close victories

The first round of European qualification for the Men's World Championship 2023 featured two close matches, giving Turkey and Greece the early advantage in the battle to secure a place in the second phase of qualification.

Turkey just had the edge over Kosovo throughout their match, while Belgium mounted a second-half comeback to beat Greece.

GROUP 1

Turkey vs Kosovo 25:23 (15:14)

Kosovo led for less than a minute of the match, after right back Drenit Tahirukaj scored after just two seconds. Turkish left back Yakup Yasar Simsar struck back 55 seconds later, setting up a close contest

Turkey led by four goals for much of the first half, but a 4:1 run got Kosovo back on terms

the second half proved similar, with Kosovo repeatedly responding when Turkey stretched ahead, but despite scoring the last two goals of the game, it was not enough for the visitors

Turkey's 22-year-old right wing Görkem Biçer was the outstanding player of the night, netting seven shots from eight attempts; Kosovan centre back Egzon Gjuka scored six from six

Belgium vs Greece 27:29 (12:14)