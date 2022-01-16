First-half dominance crucial for Odense

Nataša Derepasko, coach of RK Krim Mercator: "I would like to apologise to all the spectators and fans of our club for the disastrous first half, but I am glad that we regrouped in the second half and showed that we did not forget to play handball. I hope that we will continue to do so."

Valentina Klemenčič, player of RK Krim Mercator: "We started the first half badly, we made too many mistakes, there was too little concentration. In the second half we wanted to fix it all, but we didn't succeed as we agreed."

Ulrik Kirkely, coach of Odense Håndbold : "We have a big respect for Krim, they have a lot of experienced players who had tried a lot in these DELO EHF Champions League matches. During the match today, we were also under pressure when we lost Mie Højlund so we had fewer position players. We create a good difference, especially in the first half, and continuously put the pressure on Krim during the game. We lost a little bit too much in the second half but in general, we are very satisfied."

Bo van Wetering, player of Odense Håndbold : "I think we played really good in the first half. We played with a lot of speed and good in defence. And so was easier for us to play well in the attack. In the second half, we made some stupid mistakes and that was a little hideous for us. But in the end, we kept fighting and brought a win to the end."