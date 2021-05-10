Five hot takes after the EHF Finals Women

How big of a surprise is Nantes’ run to the title?

To many, CSM Bucuresti downing Györi Audi ATO KC after penalties in the 2016 EHF Champions League final is still the biggest upset in women’s European club handball. But Nantes’ stunning run to the EHF European League title this season comes close.

The French side only just came through qualification – edging SCM Gloria Buzau 44:43 aggregate – but was hard to beat in 2021, dropping just two games.

Superb outings against Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK, HC Lada, and HC Zvezda, followed by a flawless EHF Finals Women, explain why Nantes took everybody by surprise.

“This is our strength. We were together since 2 July, we had many games in a row, the girls never gave up and always smiled. I am a lucky man to coach this team,” Nantes coach Guillaume Saurina said after the final against Siófok KC (36:31).

Nantes scored 72 goals last weekend, but won the trophy mainly thanks to their amazing defence, especially in the first half against Siófok.

EHF Finals: Can it get better than this?

It was an adrenaline-pumped final weekend in the EHF European League Women, a true goal fest, with each team scoring more than 30 goals in all four matches. There were 271 goals in total, an average of 67.75 goals per match, thanks to high-octane attacks performing at the highest level, rendering themselves impossible to stop at times.

Trophy winners Nantes scored 72 times, hosts CS Minaur Baia Mare and Siófok 67 goals each. Surprisingly, the best attack in the competition prior to the final weekend, Herning-Ikast Håndbold, netted 65 times.