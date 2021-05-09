The diminutive back who stole the show

Six years ago, when Bruna De Paula was just 19 years old, she was selected in the Brazil national team for the IHF Women’s World Championship in Denmark. She only scored once in six matches, but there were still flashes of brilliance around her game.

Her potential was superb and she doubled down in the IHF Women’s Junior World Handball Championship the following year, in 2106, with a transfer to French outfit Fleury Loiret looming.

A diminutive back for the current handball paradigm, at 1.73m tall, De Paula confirmed her potential in four years at Fleury, being named the MVP of the French League in the 2019/20 season.

A move to Nantes Atlantique Handball was on the cards and it might just be the best decision De Paula has made in her career.

Starting handball when she was only 11 and moving to another city when she was 14, De Paula is now a household name in handball after helping Nantes to their first-ever international trophy, the EHF European League Women, with superb games throughout the season.

A dual threat left back, who can shoot, be dangerous while dribbling and dish superb assists to her teammates, De Paula scored a total of 68 goals this season — eight of which came in the qualification phase 3 against SCM Gloria Buzau, where Nantes took a narrow 44:43 aggregate win.

“I did not think about winning the trophy when we started in the qualification phase 3. It was just a dream for us to live these kind of moments. I thought that this would be a superb season for us, but I did not expect to go all the way. It is even better this way,” said the back after Sunday’s EHF European League final.