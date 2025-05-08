Five more teams through; last-round showdown for remaining eight slots
Two-time European champions Spain confirmed their place at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 after defeating Italy in the Highlight Match of round 5. Georgia and Montenegro joined them, coming out on top in tight battles against Greece and Finland, respectively.
In an exciting finish, the Faroe Islands and the Netherlands closed the day as the fourth and fifth teams, respectively, to qualify.
The race for the eight remaining spots at the final tournament in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden now heads into Sunday's decisive round 6, with 16 matches set to deliver a thrilling conclusion to the qualifiers.
This result was very important for the whole team, we secured the second place in the group and that was great.
We tried our best against Spain, one of the best teams in the world. To win this game we would have had to play the perfect game. We lost too many ball. But we still have our chance, so now we will go to Serbia to try to play our best and get this qualification.
We are very happy for the qualification. We knew that playing here against Italy is so difficult, because they beat Serbia and we had a lot of problems in Spain against them. It is a great team that plays better and better every time. For us it is a very important result because we won here and especially because we qualified for the European Championships.
Pressure is something we are used to every day, that's what we play for. If we have pressure it means we are relevant. We treat these matches like a final. It's a great result because it helps us a lot in the fight for qualification and that's all that matters.