Five more teams through; last-round showdown for remaining eight slots

Two-time European champions Spain confirmed their place at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 after defeating Italy in the Highlight Match of round 5. Georgia and Montenegro joined them, coming out on top in tight battles against Greece and Finland, respectively.

In an exciting finish, the Faroe Islands and the Netherlands closed the day as the fourth and fifth teams, respectively, to qualify.

The race for the eight remaining spots at the final tournament in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden now heads into Sunday's decisive round 6, with 16 matches set to deliver a thrilling conclusion to the qualifiers.