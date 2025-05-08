Five more teams through; last-round showdown for remaining eight slots

Five more teams through; last-round showdown for remaining eight slots

08 May 2025, 22:15

Two-time European champions Spain confirmed their place at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 after defeating Italy in the Highlight Match of round 5. Georgia and Montenegro joined them, coming out on top in tight battles against Greece and Finland, respectively.

In an exciting finish, the Faroe Islands and the Netherlands closed the day as the fourth and fifth teams, respectively, to qualify.

The race for the eight remaining spots at the final tournament in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden now heads into Sunday's decisive round 6, with 16 matches set to deliver a thrilling conclusion to the qualifiers.

  • Spain became third team on Thursday to qualify — they have never missed a spot since first edition in 1994, while Italy will seek their first EURO breakthrough against Serbia in the last round; Serbia managed to secure an important win in their hunt for a place at the European Championship, but it was anything but easy, as Latvia kept pushing them until the final whistle
  • Israel celebrated their first win in the Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers, defeating Poland to stay in the race for the spot at the final tournament; Portugal suffered first defeat in the qualifiers and pushed Romania to the second spot in Group 8 ahead of the decisive last round
  • Georgia's historic first win against Greece secured their place at the Men's EHF EURO 2026 — marking their second appearance at the European championship after making debut in 2024 edition
  • strong first half performance lift Montenegro past Finland to secure their seventh EHF EURO berth, despite Finnish late comeback
  • North Macedonia secured second win against Estonia in the qualifiers, leaving everything open for the last round against Lithuania
  • in a tough battle, the Faroe Islands held on for a win against Kosovo, securing their second EHF EURO berth; the Netherlands cruised past Ukraine and also clinched the EURO ticket 

GROUP 1

Estonia vs North Macedonia 17:36 (10:19)

North Macedonia grabbed an important win against Estonia, keeping their qualification hopes alive. From the outset, the Macedonians had the upper hand, racing to a six-goal lead within the first 15 minutes. They continued to build on it, reaching a double-digit advantage in the 24th minute when Pavle Atanasievikj scored his first, while Estonia struggled at both ends of the court.

Little changed in the second half — North Macedonia stayed firmly on course, maintaining a lead of over ten goals throughout. Nikola Mitrevski had a solid performance with seven saves at a 29 per cent efficiency, but Martin Tomovski shone even brighter, recording 13 saves at a remarkable 69 per cent. The pair were instrumental in supporting a clinical Macedonian attack — only Dener Jaanimaa managed to score more than three goals, as Estonia were handed their fifth consecutive defeat in the qualifiers.

20250805 EST MKD Joonaskuuskla 23
Estonian Handball Association
20250805 EST MKD Joonaskuuskla 2
Estonian Handball Association
20250805 EST MKD Joonaskuuskla 10
Estonian Handball Association
20250805 EST MKD Joonaskuuskla 20
Estonian Handball Association
20250805 EST MKD Joonaskuuskla 22
Estonian Handball Association

GROUP 2

Finland vs Montenegro 28:33 (12:19)

Montenegro return from Vantaa, Finland with a Men's EHF EURO 2026 ticket in hand. Even without their usual goalkeepers — Nebojša Simić and Nikola Matović — Montenegro had strong support from Haris Suljević, whose four saves at 50 per cent efficiency helped the visitors build an early three-goal lead.

Finland relied heavily on Santeri Vainionpää, who remained their sole goalscorer in the opening ten minutes. However, Montenegro’s experience soon began to show — with a more composed attack and fewer errors, they surged to a 19:11 lead, which could have been even greater if not for some key stops from Joonas Klama in the Finnish goal. Montenegro appeared to ease off with an eight-goal cushion, allowing Finland to mount a brief comeback midway through the second half, closing the gap to 21:25 in the 40th minute. But while Finland tried to strike again, Suljević responded with several important saves, and Luka Radović alongside Branko Vujović sealed the crucial victory.

Kp08052025 16603 (1)
This result was very important for the whole team, we secured the second place in the group and that was great.
Didier Dinart
Head coach, Montenegro
Kp08052025 16598
Finnish Handball Federation
Kp08052025 16589
Finnish Handball Federation
KP77849
Finnish Handball Federation
Kp08052025 16588
Finnish Handball Federation

GROUP 3

Georgia vs Greece 29:26 (14:16)

Georgia are heading to the Men's EHF EURO 2026 following a thrilling clash with Greece. The hosts struggled early on, scoring their first goal only four minutes into the game, which allowed Greece to establish a 6:4 lead, largely thanks to Dimitrios Tziras.

However, Georgia refused to fade and gradually clawed their way back, levelling the score at 8:8. Although Greece occasionally pulled ahead, Georgia always found a reply — until the unfortunate injury of their captain, Teimuraz Orjonikidze, visibly disrupted their rhythm. Greece capitalised on the setback and went into the break with a two-goal cushion.

Everything changed in the second half, as Giorgi Arvelodi Dikhaminjia, Erekle Arsenashvili and goalkeeper David Nikabadze took control at a crucial moment. Georgia turned a 17:20 deficit into a 22:20 lead and held off Greece, who came close a few times in the closing minutes but never fully recovered.

Greece must now beat Bosnia and Herzegovina and hope to rank among the four best third-placed teams to keep their qualification hopes alive.

20250508 GEO GRE GEORGIA, WINS (4)
Lasha Orjonikidze/GNHF
20250508 GEO GRE FANS , 2 HALF (2)
Lasha Orjonikidze/GNHF
20250508 GEO GRE GEORGIA, DIKHAMINJIA
Lasha Orjonikidze/GNHF
20250508 GEO GRE FANS , 2 Half
Lasha Orjonikidze/GNHF
20250508 GEO GRE GREECE ,PAPA VASILIS 2 HALF
Lasha Orjonikidze/GNHF
20250508 GEO GRE GEORGIA, WINS
Lasha Orjonikidze/GNHF

GROUP 4

Latvia vs Serbia 26:27 (8:12)

Both sides had a slow start to the game, but Serbia were the ones with the advantage, as goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev made an incredible nine saves with a 53 per cent save efficiency in the first 30 minutes. However, both Cutura coaches, Davor on the Latvian side and Dalibor on the Serbian side, could not have been satisfied with their teams' attacking efficiency — only Valdis Kalnins and Nemanja Ilic scored three goals each. As the second half commenced, attacking efficiency improved, but Serbia’s lead from the first 30 minutes — which was six at its highest — slowly melted away. Latvia put Serbia under pressure when they came within 21:22, but Serbia’s much-needed wake-up call never came. Latvia were close to taking their first point, but lucky Serbs snatched a tight win.

20250508 LAT SRB Eihvalde 12 (1)
Dace Eihvalde / Latvian Handball Federation
20250508 LAT SRB Eihvalde 2 (1)
Dace Eihvalde / Latvian Handball Federation
20250508 LAT SRB Eihvalde 3 (1)
Dace Eihvalde / Latvian Handball Federation

Highlight Match: Italy vs Spain 29:33 (14:16)

The clash between the two leading teams lived up to its billing, but it was Spain who were celebrating at the end. Leo Prantner and Andrea Parisini led the hosts, but a few mistakes gave Spain the opportunity to open a four-goal lead midway through the first half (11:7). However, some late saves by Domenico Ebner gave new energy to Italy, who cut the deficit by half-time. Spain, determined to book their ticket for the European Championship, held a steady lead. Going into the final ten minutes, Italy were tantalisingly close, but every time they came within reach, Spain found a way to get back on track. When Aleix Gómez executed one more fast break and scored his eighth goal of the game, Spain set a 29:24 lead in the 53rd minute — a moment that proved vital, not only for the win, but also for securing a spot at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026. Italy once again delivered a strong performance, with Andrea Parisini netting 11 times.

20250508 ITA ESP Casado
Italian Handball Federation / Luigi Canu
20250508 ITA ESP Italy
Italian Handball Federation / Luigi Canu
20250508 ITA ESP Dujshebaev
Italian Handball Federation / Luigi Canu
20250508 ITA ESP Esp3
Italian Handball Federation / Luigi Canu
20250508 ITA ESP Ebner
Italian Handball Federation / Luigi Canu
20250508 ITA ESP Rodriguez
Italian Handball Federation / Luigi Canu
20250508 ITA ESP Fernandez
Italian Handball Federation / Luigi Canu
20250508 ITA ESP Corrales
Italian Handball Federation / Luigi Canu
20250508 ITA ESP Sporthall
Italian Handball Federation / Luigi Canu
20250508 ITA ESP Casado (2)
We tried our best against Spain, one of the best teams in the world. To win this game we would have had to play the perfect game. We lost too many ball. But we still have our chance, so now we will go to Serbia to try to play our best and get this qualification.
Davide Bulzamini
Left back, Italy
20250508 ITA ESP Corrales (1)
We are very happy for the qualification. We knew that playing here against Italy is so difficult, because they beat Serbia and we had a lot of problems in Spain against them. It is a great team that plays better and better every time. For us it is a very important result because we won here and especially because we qualified for the European Championships.
Rodrigo Corrales
Goalkeeper, Spain

GROUP 6

Ukraine vs Netherlands 27:35 (11:19)

While their first encounter ended in a nail-biting 40:39 win for the Netherlands, this time the Dutch side were far more convincing. Right from the start, they took control with a commanding 6:2 lead and never looked back. The closest Ukraine came was 8:5, but a dry spell between the 14th and 23rd minutes proved costly. The Netherlands capitalised with a 5:0 run, stretching their lead to 14:7. Dmytro Artemenko did his best to keep Ukraine in the fight, but the Netherlands’ second-half brilliance sealed the deal. Staffan Olsson’s team never eased off and, with good rotation, cruised to an impressive victory.

MG 0464
Ukrainian Handball Federation
MG 0388
Ukrainian Handball Federation
MG 0907
Ukrainian Handball Federation
MG 0703
Ukrainian Handball Federation

Kosovo vs Faroe Islands 23:25 (13:12)

The Faroe Islands survived a scare and secured their second consecutive EHF EURO spot. An exciting first half set the stage for a fierce battle, perfectly reflected in the half-time score. Kosovo goalkeeper Liridon Zena played a key role in keeping his team in the game, as the Faroe Islands pushed hard in this decisive clash. The Faroese briefly pulled ahead 6:4, but that would be the largest margin in the opening 30 minutes.

In the second half, Hákun Av Teigum took over, scoring seven times to help the Faroe Islands build a 19:15 lead. But Kosovo were not done yet. They mounted a late comeback, clawing their way back to within one goal at 20:19, setting up a dramatic finish. The Faroe Islands found a hero in goalkeeper Pauli Jacobsen, who stopped Kosovo’s attempt to equalise just two minutes before the final whistle and helped launch the attack that sealed the final score at 25:23

6N3A2354
Nikollë Quni /KosHandball
6N3A2156
Nikollë Quni /KosHandball
Q 5526
Nikollë Quni /KosHandball
6N3A2341
Nikollë Quni /KosHandball
6N3A2284
Nikollë Quni /KosHandball

GROUP 8

Israel vs Poland 33:31 (18:18)

Israel defeated Poland and denied them the chance to secure a place at the Men's EHF EURO 2026 in the penultimate round of the qualifiers. The home team started well, with strong performances from left back Ram Turkenitz and goalkeeper Yahav Shamir, although Poland soon recovered and drew level at 5:5.

The match remained evenly poised, with neither side able to establish a meaningful lead until the final ten minutes of the first half, when the goalkeepers stepped into the spotlight. Poland briefly pulled ahead at 18:15, thanks to a series of impressive saves from Jakub Skrzyniarz, but Dan Tepper’s response in the Israeli goal halted Poland’s momentum and ensured parity at the break — 18:18.

Tepper continued to shine after the restart, helping Israel move into a 24:21 lead. Mikołaj Czaplinski was flawless for Poland, scoring an outstanding ten goals from ten attempts, but even his perfect performance couldn’t stop Israel’s charge. Yoav Lumbroso stepped up in the second half and steered the hosts to a 33:31 victory that leaves the group wide open.

315A5216
Hadar Van Colle/ ISR handball federation
315A4628
Hadar Van Colle/ ISR handball federation
315A4886
Hadar Van Colle/ ISR handball federation
315A5000
Hadar Van Colle/ ISR handball federation

Romania vs Portugal 28:24 (13:11)

Romania delivered when it mattered the most — they knew that only a win would keep them in the contest, and they did it. With their spot already secured at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026, Portugal did not have the pressure of winning. They took the opportunity to rest some of their big names, while on the other side, Romania, fully motivated, knew that only a win would keep them in the race for a spot at the final tournament. And this was evident from the fifth minute. After opening with a 2:0 lead, Portugal took control, but Romania quickly overtook them and established a 6:3 advantage. It was Demis Grigoras who proved to be crucial for the half-time lead with five goals. Portugal tried to shake things up by using all three of their goalkeepers, but they could not stop the Romanian attackers — leader Daniel Stanciuc helped Romania set a decisive five-goal lead. The gap remained until the end of the game, as Romania took over second place in the group ahead of the final round of the qualifiers.

315A7935
Nicolae Mihai
315A8252
Nicolae Mihai
315A7874
Nicolae Mihai
315A8100
Nicolae Mihai
315A7000
Nicolae Mihai
315A6414 (1)
Pressure is something we are used to every day, that's what we play for. If we have pressure it means we are relevant. We treat these matches like a final. It's a great result because it helps us a lot in the fight for qualification and that's all that matters.
Daniel Stanciuc
Centre back, Romania
20250508 ITA ESP Dujshebaev
