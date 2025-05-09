Porrino and Valur start quest for first European trophy

Last step towards first trophy

Whoever wins the EHF European Cup Women 2024/25 final, it will be their first international trophy. Valur have a rich experience in various European competitions, but appear in their first ever final. Porrino, though, have entered a continental club competition for the very first time this season...

... but it would not exactly be the very first time for a Spanish club to win this trophy. On the contrary, since Spain have always played a dominant role in the EHF European Cup Women since the competition's inauguration in 2020. The first four seasons produced three Spanish champions: Rincon Fertilidad Malaga, Rocasa Gran Canaria, and ATTICGO Bm Elche. In their maiden campaign, can Porrino keep the Spanish dominance going?

photos © 2025 Baldur (main); Roman Knedlik (in-text)