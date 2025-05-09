Porrino and Valur start quest for first European trophy

Porrino and Valur start quest for first European trophy

ER 2837 (1)
EHF / László Szilágyi EHF / Eric Willemsen
09 May 2025, 10:00

It is crunch time for the two teams left in the race to the EHF European Cup Women 2024/25 title: Conservas Orbe Zendal Bm Porrino and Valur play the first leg of their final in Spain on Saturday, followed by the decisive return leg in Iceland a week later. Neither club has won a European trophy before.

FINAL, FIRST LEG

Conservas Orbe Zendal Bm Porrino (ESP) vs Valur (ISL)
Saturday 10 May, 17:00 CEST

  • this final guarantees a first-time European trophy winner, since neither team has been at this stage of a European club competition before
  • even more so, Porrino play the club's first-ever international season
  • Valur, though, are in their 12th European campaign; they have been part of the EHF European Cup every season since its inauguration in 2020/21
  • the best result so far for the team from Iceland has been reaching the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup in 2005/06
  • Porrino arrive in the final after winning nine of their 10 matches this season
  • their only defeat came in the second leg of their double-header in round 3, when they narrowly lost to Bursu Buyuksehir BS, a day after decisively beating the Turkish side by eight goals
  • just like their final opponents, Valur have suffered one defeat this season: in the first leg of their semi-final against last year's finalists MKS IUVENTA Michalovce, before beating their Slovakian opponents by 10 goals in the return leg at home
  • Valur also had two draws, and won their other seven matches en route to the final
  • a draw at the European Handball House in April decided that Porrino had the home right in the first leg, meaning Valur will host the return leg next week — also on Saturday (17 May) at 17:00 CEST

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

N9R0520

Last step towards first trophy

Whoever wins the EHF European Cup Women 2024/25 final, it will be their first international trophy. Valur have a rich experience in various European competitions, but appear in their first ever final. Porrino, though, have entered a continental club competition for the very first time this season...

... but it would not exactly be the very first time for a Spanish club to win this trophy. On the contrary, since Spain have always played a dominant role in the EHF European Cup Women since the competition's inauguration in 2020. The first four seasons produced three Spanish champions: Rincon Fertilidad Malaga, Rocasa Gran Canaria, and ATTICGO Bm Elche. In their maiden campaign, can Porrino keep the Spanish dominance going?

 

photos © 2025 Baldur (main); Roman Knedlik (in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Kp08052025 16601
Previous Article Five more teams through; last-round showdown for remaining eight slots
20250509 ECW Final Interview Main
Next Article "This final is a precious gift"

Latest news

More News