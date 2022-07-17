Five nations represented in M20 EHF EURO 2022 All-Star team

The four semi-finalists at the M20 EHF EURO 2022 – Portugal, Serbia, Spain and Sweden – have a total of eight players in the All-star team. Serbia centre back Stefan Dodic was named as the MVP of the tournament.

Centre back Dodic, who has already shone in the EHF Champions League Men, has been instrumental for Serbia's return to the spotlight. As the focal point of the team's attack, Dodic scored 29 goals in Portugal.

19-year-old Dodic dazzled with his creativity and superb handball IQ, following in the footsteps of players like Austria's Nikola Bilyk, Portugal's Diogo Silva and France's Kentin Mahe, all of whom who were named as the MVP at previous tournaments.

Portugal's pair of brothers, Francisco Mota da Costa and Martim Mota da Costa, claimed the right back and left back positions in the All-Star team at the M20 EHF EURO 2022, with their superb skills earning plaudits and delivering the second final in history for the hosts.

Spain right wing Antonio Martínez, who scored 37 goals for his team, and line player Javier Rodríguez have also made the All-Star team, as well as Sweden's goalkeeper Alexander Linden and left wing Kelvin Roberts.

Linden has boasted a 35.2 per cent save efficiency during the championship, while Roberts, the brother of the All-Star left back at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Jamina, who represents the Sweden women's national team, scored 14 goals in the tournament.

With Serbia's Marko Tasic being named as the best defender in the competition, Denmark’s centre back Thomas Arnoldsen was the only player who made it in the All-star Team from outside the four semi-finalists. The Danish back finished as the second top scorer of the tournament, just behind Francisco Mota da Costa, and was a force to be reckoned with throughout the competition, scoring 54 goals in seven matches.

𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 🌟 Which of those talents impressed you the most = ____________? 👀



Congratulations 👏 #followthefuture pic.twitter.com/xarFmVhvqA — Home of Handball (@HomeofHandball) July 17, 2022

M20 EHF EURO 2022 All-star Team

Goalkeeper: Alexander Linden (Sweden)

Right wing: Antonio Martínez (Spain)

Right back: Francisco Mota da Costa (Portugal)

Centre back: Thomas Arnoldsen (Denmark)

Left back: Martim Mota da Costa (Portugal)

Left wing: Kelvin Roberts (Sweden)

Line player: Javier Rodriguez (Spain)

MVP: Stefan Dodic (Serbia)

Best defender: Marko Tasic (Serbia)

Top scorer: Francisco Mota da Costa (Portugal, 58 goals)