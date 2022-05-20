Five takeaways from the EHF Champions League Men quarter-finals

This is it. We now know the four teams that will compete for the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 title in Cologne: Kiel, Kielce, Barça and Veszprém will vie for the trophy on 18 and 19 June, with the goals ranging from record extension to 10 titles right down to a first.

The quarter-finals gave us plenty to think about, with breathtaking scenarios, and here are the five main facts to take away.

2015. 2022 — the story repeats

For the first time in history, one EHF FINAL4 will feature the exact same teams as a previous one. This season, as in 2015, Kielce, Barça, Veszprém and Kiel have made it to Cologne. In 2015, the Spanish side won their second-to-last Champions League trophy amid the same line-up.

The title-holders, as Barça took the trophy last time around, will be under pressure, as the other three teams surely want to take their revenge.