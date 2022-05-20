First tickets for Men’s EHF EURO 2024 on sale

The opening of ticket sales on Friday marks 600 days until the pinnacle event throws off in Dusseldorf on 10 January, where the organisers aim for the biggest ever attendance at a handball match.

First to become available on the two ticketing websites for the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 — heretoplay.com and tickets.eurohandball.com — are ticket packages for the different phases (i.e. preliminary round, main round and final weekend) as well as individual day tickets for the world record attempt 10 January.

“HERE TO PLAY! — this is the title of the EHF EURO 2024 and we want to give as many people as possible the chance to experience top handball live,” said Chairman of the German Handball Federation, Mark Schober.



“For everyone interested in sports in January 2024 with a ticket for Dusseldorf, Berlin, Mannheim, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne it should be: HERE TO CELEBRATE!”

A full package for the final weekend, to see the semi-finals and title decided on the ultimate day, starts from €175. Tickets for the preliminary round packages start from €55 and the main round from €209.

The majority of day tickets are yet to go on sale, with only the opening day in Dusseldorf available at present. The opening day in Dusseldorf will feature two matches, including Germany’s opener, and prices will start at €25.

Visit heretoplay.com and tickets.eurohandball.com to get your tickets now.

The Men’s EHF EURO 2024 will be played from 10 to 28 January in six cities across Germany, with the final to be held in the iconic Lanxess Arena in Cologne.