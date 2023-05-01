Five talking points after fiery finish of qualifiers

Three rookies make the cut

Let’s talk about the rookies, shall we? Three new teams made the cut for the final tournament after a fiery last round in the qualifiers throughout Europe. Faroe Islands, Georgia and Greece will all make their debuts in the European top competition for men’s national teams.

For Faroe Islands, who have impressed in the past years in the younger age categories, it is only a testament of the sheer quality that this team oozes, the sign of promising things to come in the future. With a population of roughly 53,000, Faroe Islands are now the smallest-ever country to take part at the EHF EURO.

𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐲 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 🎥 @FaroeOlympic qualified today for the Men's #ehfeuro2024 thanks to a golden generation we followed during last M20 EHF EURO! 💎



After many tries that ended in failure, Georgia will also take the court at the EHF EURO 2024, as their focus on young players have paid dividends at exactly the right time. Giorgi Tskhovrebadze and Nikoloz Kalandadze, two players that feature in France at club level, combined for 69 goals in the group, with their last-gasp 31:30 win over Hungary being etched into Georgian lore from now on.

Last but not least, Greece delivered an excellent start to their qualifiers campaign with a win against Netherlands. It proved a crucial win, as losses against Croatia and Netherlands in the last two rounds this week did not matter. Greece have impressed through AEK Athens HC at club level and now make the next step with their national team.