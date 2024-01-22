Race on in group II for last ticket to Cologne
The final day of Men’s EHF EURO 2024 main round matches for group II in Hamburg sees the semi-final tickets already decided, with Denmark and Sweden having clinched those on Sunday.
We have to give everything in that game, which will be the last for us. We have a lot of injuries, and it is tough on us. They are playing good and fast like us, and I think it will be a nice game to watch.
It’s a team that plays really good on the transitions. They run a lot. I think that 50 per cent of their goals are made by counter attacks so we have to have special attention to that. And then they have, not new players, but some of the players are doing a step forward on that team.
We never won against Denmark. It will be a tough game. I want to show we can fight against top teams. We all know the great players they have, and how good a tournament they have so far. We both will enter the game without any pressure. We will try to enjoy that game and if we make it to the 50th minute at some kind of level, maybe we can hope for something more.
We often talk about the Slovenian style of handball, with the playmakers. They have a lot of incredibly good playmakers who can make situations out of the nothing. So we have to be sharp and we’ll have to stay awake and also be a little bit offensive and not just stay on our heels.
We hate to lose against Sweden and I hope we will give it all, and to have a positive thing at the end of the main round. But also, we will enter that game without pressure, shoulders down and try to do our thing.
Hopefully, it will be a good game between two strong teams. We are ready for the semi-finals and we have the opportunity to maybe rest some of the players. We will use that opportunity to rest the players that are tired and had the most minutes on the court. Our main focus is Friday in Cologne.