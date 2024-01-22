EURO24M

Race on in group II for last ticket to Cologne

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
22 January 2024, 11:00

The final day of Men’s EHF EURO 2024 main round matches for group II in Hamburg sees the semi-final tickets already decided, with Denmark and Sweden having clinched those on Sunday.

On Tuesday, it is all about who will proceed to the 5/6 game, with Portugal and Slovenia the teams still in the running. The day’s action opens with the Netherlands meeting Portugal, before Slovenia face Denmark and a Scandinavian battle between Sweden and Norway wraps up the group.

GROUP II

Netherlands vs Portugal
Tuesday 23 January, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Portugal, who have four points, hope to reach the final weekend for the second time in history after their historic sixth place in 2020
  • Portugal lost for the first time in the main round in the previous match, versus Sweden. Prior to that, they beat Norway and Slovenia to count four points in their account
  • the Netherlands have yet to win a game in the main round, having been defeated by Denmark, Norway and most recently Slovenia. The Dutch are out of the running for a spot on the final weekend in Cologne
  • right back Niels Versteijnen contributed 15 goals for the Netherlands in the previous game, which equalled Switzerland back Andy Schmid’s second place in the record of most goals for one player at an EHF EURO, also set during the 2024 edition
  • the historic record between the sides is completely equal, with three wins apiece and one draw. The Netherlands narrowly won the only previous EHF EURO encounter at the 2022 edition, 32:31

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240122 Geenen Quote AM
We have to give everything in that game, which will be the last for us. We have a lot of injuries, and it is tough on us. They are playing good and fast like us, and I think it will be a nice game to watch.
Kaj Geenen
Left wing, Netherlands
20240122 Frade Quote JC
It’s a team that plays really good on the transitions. They run a lot. I think that 50 per cent of their goals are made by counter attacks so we have to have special attention to that. And then they have, not new players, but some of the players are doing a step forward on that team.
Luís Frade
Line player, Portugal

Slovenia vs Denmark
Tuesday 23 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV 

  • entering the game on four points, Slovenia must take one more point than Portugal to clinch a place on the final weekend in Cologne. If they end level on points, Portugal own the head-to-head and will go through
  • Denmark are qualified for the semi-finals, have a perfect record of wins behind them and are sure to finish on top of the group
  • Slovenia grabbed their first victory in the main round on the previous matchday on Sunday, beating the Netherlands 27:23, to keep a chance of progression to the final weekend alive
  • Mikkel Hansen now has 282 career goals at the EHF EURO as he eyes second place on the all-time standings, occupied by Icelander Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson, and France’s Nikola Karabatic on top
  • the teams have met six times at the EHF EURO and nine times overall, with Slovenia taking two of the EURO wins and securing one draw, while Denmark were victorious in the remainder

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240122 Zarabec Quote AM
We never won against Denmark. It will be a tough game. I want to show we can fight against top teams. We all know the great players they have, and how good a tournament they have so far. We both will enter the game without any pressure. We will try to enjoy that game and if we make it to the 50th minute at some kind of level, maybe we can hope for something more.
Miha Zarabec
Centre back, Slovenia
20240122 Hald Quote AM
We often talk about the Slovenian style of handball, with the playmakers. They have a lot of incredibly good playmakers who can make situations out of the nothing. So we have to be sharp and we’ll have to stay awake and also be a little bit offensive and not just stay on our heels.
Simon Hald
Line player, Denmark

Norway vs Sweden
Tuesday 23 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • defending EHF EURO title holders Sweden enter the game on six points with their semi-final place already confirmed
  • Norway have two points in their account and cannot reach the final weekend even if they beat Sweden and climb to four, as they lost to both Portugal and Slovenia
  • in the main round, Sweden have defeated Portugal and the Netherlands and lost to Denmark by one — their first defeat at the EHF EURO 2024
  • Norway had a difficult loss to Denmark in the last round, preceded by a win over the Netherlands and a defeat to Portugal
  • Sander Sagosen, who holds the record for most goals scored in a single EHF EURO from the 2020 edition, is three goals shy of 200 at the event
  • the teams have met 13 times in official games, with six wins for Norway and seven for Sweden. At the EHF EURO, they have each taken two wins against the other

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Norway Vs Denmark MAL9123 AM Quote
We hate to lose against Sweden and I hope we will give it all, and to have a positive thing at the end of the main round. But also, we will enter that game without pressure, shoulders down and try to do our thing.
Harald Reinkind
Right back, Norway
20240122 Solberg Quote JC
Hopefully, it will be a good game between two strong teams. We are ready for the semi-finals and we have the opportunity to maybe rest some of the players. We will use that opportunity to rest the players that are tired and had the most minutes on the court. Our main focus is Friday in Cologne.
Glenn Solberg
Head coach, Norway

Photo © Kolektiff Images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240121 Gp I Preview AH
Previous Article Top two dogs clash, hosts Germany under big pressure
EURO24M Norway Vs Denmark C4 3975 JC
Next Article Path to the World Championship 2025 and the Olympic Games set

Latest news

More News