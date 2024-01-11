For Greece centre back Petros Kandylas, the dream began when he was 13 and visited the Athens 2004 Olympic Games.

“As a young kid, I went to the Olympics to see the Greek national handball team. I still remember the feeling I had, and that it made me want to go to a big event as a player one day,” says Kandylas two decades later – when his childhood dream is about to come true at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024.

Greece are one of the three teams, alongside Georgia and the Faroe Islands, that are about to make their EHF EURO debut. By coincidence, all three play their respective opening match on Thursday (11 January) at 18:00 CET: the Faroe Islands in group D against Slovenia in Berlin, Georgia in group E against the Netherlands in Mannheim, and Greece in group F against Portugal in Munich.

“When the national anthem starts, we are going to be proud”

Delight, positive energy, and enthusiastic faces is what the Faroe Islands are bringing to their first EHF EURO. Head coach Peter Bredsdorff-Larsen is adamant that his young but talented squad isn’t in Berlin just to take part, and the 56-year-old has complete trust in his players to cope with the pressure.

“We have a strong focus on the assignments on the court that each player has, and the team has as a whole, and that’s how we combat that. But the team and the players are very strong mentally and they are well connected and have a lot on confidence in each other. We have good conditions to perform very well despite the fact that we are in a big tournament,” Bredsdorff-Larsen says.