It was a long way for Georgia, but from winning the Challenge Trophy in 2021 to the Men's EHF EURO 2024, the team showed handball has its place in the country.
“We have our games broadcast on national television. It is really exciting because before it was not like this. Now, little by little, handball has become more of a focus,” adds Georgia’s top scorer from the qualifications.
At only 22, Tskhovrebadze already has the experience of playing for Montpellier HB, Pfadi Winterthur, and VfL Gummersbach. Knowing where he comes from, what does it mean for Georgia to be among the best teams in Europe?
“It means a lot for Georgia and handball, only to be here,” he says. “Each accomplishment we will have here will boost us to get to another level. It is really important, but it does not mean we should have pressure on our shoulders. We need to keep cool and show what we can.”
“We know we are the underdog in this group, but we never stop dreaming”
Greece experience a same level of excitement ahead of their EHF EURO debut – 20 years after hosting the Olympics and 19 years after their last appearance at a major event, the 2005 IHF World Championship, where they even reached the main round.
Finally being back at a big stage means a lot to Greece.
“We are very excited about it. A group of players tried to achieve this goal for almost a decade now. Luckily, with the new young players, we have now created a very good and attractive team. For us, it is the most important game so far in our lives,” centre back Petros Kandylas says.
“Still, it feels surreal. We will only understand it fully when we play against Portugal, when we see the full arena. Then we understand we participate in this big event. It will be awesome. It will be an experience we are going to remember for our lives.”