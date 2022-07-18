Five talking points after the M20 EHF EURO 2022

Flawless attack and depth lift Spain to the title

Seven games are required to seal the gold medal at the M20 EHF EURO, with any missteps providing a huge cost for the losing sides. For Spain, it looked like their path to the title was barred by hosts Portugal, who secured a 36:35 win in the preliminary round after a high-octane match.

But Spain showed an insurmountable desire to leave the tournament with the gold medal around their necks. A four-game winning streak quickly ensued, with their outstanding attack, the best in the competition's history judging by their output, carrying the load.

While two of Spain's players made the All-Star team, right wing Antonio Martínez and line player Javier Rodriguez, it was their sheer depth and the adaptability of their back line that decided the final.

Bruno Reguart and Jan Gurri combined 15 goals in the astonishing comeback against Portugal in the final. Although Spain constantly changed players, their level stayed more or less the same. An average of 36.4 goals per game is something teams can only dream of, but Spain did it with relative ease, posting totals of 41, 40, 38, 37, 35 and twice 32 goals scored at the M20 EHF EURO 2022.

With three M20 EHF EURO titles (2012, 2016 and 2022), two EHF EURO titles (2018 and 2020), a bronze medal at the M18 EHF EURO in 2014 and another bronze with this generation at the M19 EHF EURO 2021, it has been a good decade to be a Spain fan.