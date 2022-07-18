On Tuesday 19 July, the first big draw event for the 2022/23 European club season will take place at the EHF Office in Vienna.

At 11:00 CEST, the first playing round will be drawn in four European club competitions for the upcoming season: EHF European League Men, EHF European League Women, EHF European Cup Men and EHF European Cup Women.

In total, 118 balls will be opened during the draw event. For each draw, the teams will be divided into two pots based on the seeding list. There will be no country protection in this draw. However, teams from Serbia and Kosovo cannot meet each other.

The draw for the four competitions will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube and Facebook social media channels.

EHF European League Men

On Tuesday, 20 teams will learn their opponents for qualification round 1 of the EHF European League Men. The first leg of the qualification round 1 ties will be played on 27/28 August 2022, with the second leg on 3/4 September 2022.

Former EHF Champions League Men participants TBV Lemgo Lippe, IFK Kristianstad, BM Logrono La Rioja and Bjerringbro-Silkeborg are among the teams who will start the competition in qualification round 1. The winners from the 10 qualification round 1 ties will advance to qualification round 2.

Based on the seeding list, 14 teams have been seeded directly to qualification round 2 – including former EHF Champions League winners SG Flensburg-Handewitt, Montpellier Handball and Bidasoa Irun – and 12 clubs have had their places in the group phase confirmed. The draw for qualification round 2 will be held in Vienna on 6 September 2022.

EHF European League Women

18 clubs will be in the draw for qualification round 2 of the EHF European League Women. Siofok KC, who won the Women's EHF Cup 2018/19, and reigning EHF European Cup Women champions Rocasa Gran Canaria feature among the teams who will start their European season on 8/9 October (first leg) and 15/16 October 2022 (second leg).

15 clubs have been seeded directly to qualification round 3, while a further four teams will enter the competition in the group phase. The draw for qualification round 3 will take place on 18 October 2022.

EHF European Cup Men

26 teams will start in round 1 of the EHF European Cup Men. The first leg of these ties will take place on 10/11 September, followed by the second leg on 17/18 September. Former EHF European League Men participants HC Fivers and Challenge Cup 2017/18 semi-finalists IBV Vestmannaeyjar feature among the 13 teams in pot one of the draw.

The draw for round 2 will take place on 20 September 2022.

EHF European Cup Women

In the biggest draw on Tuesday, 54 teams will find out who they will face in round 2 of the EHF European Women on 8/9 October (first leg) and 15/16 October 2022 (second leg).

The 27 winners from round 2 will proceed to round 3, where they will be joined by five teams: CB Atletico Guardes (ESP), ZORK Jagodina (SRB), HC Galychanka Lviv (UKR), Izmir BSB SK (TUR) and Hazena Kynzvart (CZE). The draw for round 3 is scheduled for 18 October 2022.