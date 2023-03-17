Five things to look forward to in the play-offs

Scoring race

The race for top scorer is heating up, although the second and third top scorers, CSM’s Cristina Neagu and Vipers Kristiansand’s Markéta Jerábková, must wait until the quarter-finals to add to their tally.

Leader Henny Reistad has scored 107 goals, 7.6 goals per game on average, and Team Esbjerg’s play-off rivals Brest Bretagne Handball now need to find a solution to stop the EHF EURO 2022 MVP and top scorer.

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria right back Katrin Klujber remains a crucial part of her side’s attack. In her fifth season with the club, she is only four goals behind third-placed Jerábková, with a high chance of leapfrogging her after two games against Buducnost.

The most interesting race is the one for the all-time top scorer. In the group phase Krim Mercator Ljubjlana’s Jovanka Radicevic broke the record for most goals scored by a single player, surpassing Anita Görbicz's 1,016 goals, and her tally now stands at 1,056. With two play-off games ahead, she has a chance to stretch even further ahead of Neagu – who, with a career total of 1,015 goals, should pass Görbicz in the quarter-finals.

Milestones

We will witness new milestones in the Champions League play-offs. WHC Buducnost BEMAX were the first to reach 300 matches played in Europe's top flight and now are well on the way to breaking another record. The Montenegrin club are only 18 goals shy from becoming the first club ever to score the 8,000th goal in the competition.

Krim’s return leg of the play-offs against CS Rapid Bucuresti will be their 300th match played in the top-tier competition, putting them second behind Buducnost in this exclusive ranking.