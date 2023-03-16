Close matches promised in exciting quarter-finals

Ikast seek to extend their positive streak in the competition against a well-known opponent – Siófok KC. In their debutant season, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold wants to add more pages to the club's history book against SCM Ramnicu Valcea.

Thüringer HC hope their second appearance in the quarter-finals will deliver a better outcome this time, while BV Borussia 09 Dortmund are the obstacle for Neptunes de Nantes to reach their second EHF Finals.

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN)

Saturday 18 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Valcea secured their second straight quarter-final berth after beating Praktiker-Vác in round 6 which secured second position in group D; Nykøbing finished top of group C due to a better goal difference than DVSC Schaeffler and Sola

this will be the first time these two sides meet in European competition

the third most efficient attack will meet the third best defence of the group phase – Valcea netted 5 goals per game on average while Nykøbing conceded 25.2 goals per game

the Romanian side have not lost on home court this season; Nykøbing were defeated only once in an away match

in domestic competitions this week, Valcea lost 24:32 away to CSM Bucurest while Nykøbing beat Viborg 27:24 at home

Siófok KC (HUN) vs Ikast Handbold (DEN)

Saturday 18 March, 20.00 CET, live on EHFTV